VCT vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sheffield Shield 2021/22 match, February 18, 05:00 AM IST

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2021/22 match between Victoria and Queensland:

Victoria and Queensland will have a go at each other in the 17th match of the Sheffield Sheild 2021-22. The two teams will fight against each other at the Junction Oval in Melbourne from February 18 to February 21.

Victoria are currently fourth in the points table with no loss from four league games. Their last two games against New South Wales and South Australia ended in a draw. The skipper Peter Handscomb is in sublime form in the league as he has smashed 446 runs in four games at an average of 63.71.

Queensland, on the other hand, have played a total of six matches. They won two games while losing as many. Queensland are heading into the Friday encounter after losing their most recent match to New South Wales by two wickets. The team was let down by their batters as they ended up with only 193 and 129 runs in the two innings.

Ahead of the match between Victoria and Queensland; here is everything you need to know:

VCT vs QUN Telecast

VCT vs QUN match will not be telecasted in India.

VCT vs QUN Live Streaming

The Victoria vs Queensland game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

VCT vs QUN Match Details

The Victoria vs Queensland contest will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 05:00 AM IST on February 18, Friday.

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Matthew Short

Vice-Captain- Marnus Labuschagne

Suggested Playing XI for VCT vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Pierson, Peter Handscomb

Batters: Usman Khawaja, James Seymour, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Mitchell Perry, Mark Steketee, James Pattinson

VCT vs QUN Probable XIs:

Victoria: James Seymour, Peter Handscomb (c), Xavier Crone, Jonathan Merlo, Wil Parker, James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Travis Dean, Sam Harper (wk)

Queensland: Xavier Bartlett, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Bryce Street, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Pierson (wk), James Bazley, Mark Steketee

