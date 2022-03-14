VCT vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sheffield Shield 2021/22 match, March 15, 05:00 AM IST

VCT vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sheffield Shield 2021/22 match between Victoria and Tasmania:

In the 20th match of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22, Victoria will battle Tasmania. Junction Oval in Melbourne will host the game between the two sides from 05:00 AM IST on March 15, Tuesday. This will be the first time that the two teams will play against each other in the ongoing competition.

Victoria are fourth in the points table. They have won two out of five league matches. Their last Sheffield Shield game against Queensland ended in a tie as the batters from both sides ruled the game. Nic Maddinson was the star player for his team as he scored 110 and 48 runs in two outings.

On the other hand, Tasmania are third in the standings with two losses and as many victories. Tasmania endured a loss against New South Wales in their last match by 75 runs. It was a poor batting performance by the team as they scored 213 and 214 runs in the two innings.

Ahead of the match between Victoria and Tasmania; here is everything you need to know:

VCT vs TAS Telecast

Victoria vs Tasmania game will not telecast in India

VCT vs TAS Live Streaming

The Sheffield Shield 2021/22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VCT vs TAS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 05:00 AM IST on March 15, Tuesday.

VCT vs TAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jordan Silk

Vice-Captain - Nic Maddinson

Suggested Playing XI for VCT vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Peter Handscomb

Batters: Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Jordan Silk, Beau Webster

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Bowlers: James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Peter Siddle, Riley Meredith

VCT vs TAS Probable XIs:

Victoria: Matthew Short, Jonathan Merlo, Peter Handscomb, Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Harris, Will Pucovski, James Pattinson, Mitchell Perry, Henry Thornton, Glenn Maxwell

Tasmania: Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster, Peter Siddle, Riley Meredith, Jackson Bird, Thomas Andrews, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

