VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Predictions, Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Going ahead with the 6th game of the ongoing Women’s National Cricket League 2021, Victoria Women (VCT-W) will be up against New South Wales Women (NSW-W) on February 12, when the two teams will clash it out at the Junction Oval, Melbourne, at 4:30 AM IST.

The upcoming match will be the second one between the two sides. In their season opening game earlier this week,Victoria Women won the match by eight wickets with 44 balls to spare. While VIC-Women will be keen to extend their momentum, NSW- Women will be desperate to open their account.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women: Live Streaming and telecast

Sadly, there will be no live broadcast of the Australian Women’s Domestic One Day tournament 2021. However, fans can live stream the games on FanCode app and website.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women: Live Score

VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women: Match Details

The Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women match will be played on Wednesday, February 12. The match will start at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Junction Oval, Melbourne.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, dream 11 team, Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women

VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women captain: Sophie Molineux

VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women vice-captain: Meg Lanning

VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women wicket keeper: Alyssa Healy

VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women batsmen: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Kim Garth, Rachel Trenaman

VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women all-rounders: Sophie Molineux, Ash Gardne,Tahlia Wilson

VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women bowlers: Lauren Smith, Stella Campbell, Annabel Sutherland

VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 Victoria Women probable playing 11 against New South Wales Women: Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Molly Strano, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff, Makinley Blows

VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 New South Wales Women probable playing 11 against Victoria Women: Alyssa Healy (C, WK), Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Tahlia Wilson, Ash Gardner, Rachel Trenaman, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Stella Campbell