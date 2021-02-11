VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Predictions, Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 04 - 08 Feb, 2021Match Ended272/10(114.3) RR 2.38298/10(102.0) RR 2.92
PAK
SA201/10(65.4) RR 3.06274/10(91.4) RR 2.99
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Predictions, Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Best Picks / VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Captain / VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Updated: February 11, 2021, 3:37 PM IST
Going ahead with the 6th game of the ongoing Women’s National Cricket League 2021, Victoria Women (VCT-W) will be up against New South Wales Women (NSW-W) on February 12, when the two teams will clash it out at the Junction Oval, Melbourne, at 4:30 AM IST.
The upcoming match will be the second one between the two sides. In their season opening game earlier this week,Victoria Women won the match by eight wickets with 44 balls to spare. While VIC-Women will be keen to extend their momentum, NSW- Women will be desperate to open their account.
The VCT-W vs NSW-W match is scheduled to start at 4:30 AM IST.
VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women: Live Streaming and telecast
Sadly, there will be no live broadcast of the Australian Women’s Domestic One Day tournament 2021. However, fans can live stream the games on FanCode app and website.
VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women: Live Score
VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women: Match Details
The Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women match will be played on Wednesday, February 12. The match will start at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Junction Oval, Melbourne.
VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021, dream 11 team, Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women
VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women captain: Sophie Molineux
VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women vice-captain: Meg Lanning
VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women wicket keeper: Alyssa Healy
VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women batsmen: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Kim Garth, Rachel Trenaman
VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women all-rounders: Sophie Molineux, Ash Gardne,Tahlia Wilson
VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 dream 11 prediction Victoria Women vs New South Wales Women bowlers: Lauren Smith, Stella Campbell, Annabel Sutherland
VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 Victoria Women probable playing 11 against New South Wales Women: Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Molly Strano, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff, Makinley Blows
VCT-W vs NSW-W Australia Women’s ODD 2021 New South Wales Women probable playing 11 against Victoria Women: Alyssa Healy (C, WK), Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Tahlia Wilson, Ash Gardner, Rachel Trenaman, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Stella Campbell
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
