VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match, December 17, 04:30 AM IST

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 match between Victoria and New South Wales Breakers: The 26th edition of Australia’s domestic Women’s tournament, Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 is scheduled to start from December 17, Friday. The tournament was originally planned for September but was postponed by the authorities due to lockdown in various parts of the country.

Women’s National Cricket League will see a total of seven teams including Victoria, New South Wales Breakers, Queensland Fire, ACT Meteors, South Australian Scorpians, Tasmanian Tigers, and Western Australia. The curtain-raiser of the 50-over tournament will see Victoria locking horns with New South Wales Breakers.

Victoria did well in the last season as they finished as the runner-up. The team has included a lot of all-rounders in their team including the likes of Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham, and many more. They will be hoping to lift the cup this time around under the leadership of Meg Lanning.

New South Wales Breakers, are one of the most successful teams in the WNCL history. The team will be led by Alyssa Healy. They have signed some notable players in their squad like Maitlan Brown, Jade Allen and Claire Moore.

Ahead of the match between Victoria and New South Wales Breakers; here is everything you need to know:

VCT-W vs NSW-W Telecast

The VCT-W vs NSW-W match will not be telecast in India.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Live Streaming

The Victoria vs New South Wales Breakers fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Match Details

The VCT-W vs NSW-W match will be played at the CitiPower Center in Australia at 04:30 AM IST on December 17, Friday.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alyssa Healy

Vice-Captain- Ellyse Perry

Suggested Playing XI for VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning, Amy Vine

All-rounders: Hannah Darlington, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Lauren Smith, Jade Allen, Samantha Bates

VCT-W vs NSW-W Probable XIs:

Victoria: Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Amy Vine, Anna Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Tayla Vlaeminck, Samantha Bates, Ella Hayward

New South Wales Breakers: Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy, Rachel Trenaman, Ashleigh Gardner, Hannah Darlington, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Smith, Jade Allen

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here