Veda Krishnamurthy's Sister Succumbs to Covid-19 Two Weeks After Mother Passes Away

In yet another shocking news, ace India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s sister has succumbed to Covid-19. It was just a couple of weeks earlier that the middle-order batter had lost her mother in similar circumstances as well. Her sister Vatsala Shivakumar was suffering from the disease, since last month. Her previous coach Irfan Sait posted a story about the incident on Instagram.

Earlier, Veda had tweeted about her mother’s demise. “Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!,” Veda wrote.

Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!! — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) April 24, 2021

Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s. In her ODI debut, back in 2011 against the England team, she scored 50 off 54 balls. She is also a handful of players who have managed to play for T20 franchises outside India. Not only that, she was also the part of the team, that went on to play the final of the 2017 Women’s World Cup, and was a star performer there.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here