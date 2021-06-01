'Vegan' Virat Kohli Eats Eggs in Breakfast And Fans Have Questions

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday interacted with his followers on Instagram during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. Kohli, who is currently in Mumbai to complete his two-week strict quarantine before Team India’s departure to England, answered questions asked by his followers,be it the meaning behind his daughter’s name or the last thing he searched on the internet. However, one answer by Kohli, in particular, has left his fans baffled.

The team Indian skipper,a known fitness enthusiast, is often asked about his diet by fans and media alike. And on Sundayonce again, a follower of Kohli asked himabout his breakfast routine. Responding to the question, the 32-year-old said, “Lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of Coffee, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too. But all in controlled quantities.”While some appreciated Kohli for sharing his diet, others cannot help but point out that the right-handed batsman eats eggs despite claiming to be a vegan.

Here is how fans reacted:

So Kohli is egg wala vegetarian 😂👌 — Sachi (@Sachi_here) May 29, 2021

Egg eating vegan Kohli 🤪 pic.twitter.com/OVEQyU7ieL — Aryan (@aryansrivastav_) May 29, 2021

Hey @imVkohli… Have whatever eggs or chicken or other non-veg stuff you want to have but don't disappoint in WTC final please 😭😭🙏 — 🤠 (@Mukund24XD) May 31, 2021

Virat Kohli claims he is a vegan but in his latest AMA, he said his diet includes eggs. That's bothering me. — Jagruti (@JagrutiPotphode) May 30, 2021

Bro vegan hona phir bhi thik hai but eating vegan eggs is a new low @imVkohli — k. (@sandhuxk) May 29, 2021

vegan kohli just confirms that eggs not come under non-veg, more power to you king 💪 — . (@sanket7262) May 29, 2021

Back in 2018, Kohli decided to turn vegan.Last year, during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown, during an Instagram chat with former England captain Kevin Pietersen, Kohli mentioned about his vegan diet.

Mentioning what made his choose veganism, Kohli talked about theCenturion Test in South Africa in 2018, when he facedcervical spine issue. He used to feel atingling sensation in his little finger, which made it difficult for him to play the game. This was not it. The skipper’sstomach turned a bit acidic, and theuric acid went high. “My stomach started pulling calcium from the bones which actually resulted in the spine issue. Hence, I had to cut down on meat and now I feel better than ever,” Kohli had said last year.

Meanwhile, the skipperalong with the other members of the Indian squad willfly to the United Kingdom on June 2 for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting June 18.

Team India would also undergo ten days of isolation after they arrive in England. Following the WTC final, India and England would lock-horns with each other for a five-match Test series.

Keywords: Virat Kohli, Team India, India vs England, cricket England, Virat Kohli turned vegan, is Kohli vegan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here