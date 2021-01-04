Vegetables From MS Dhoni's Farm Set to Land in Markets of Dubai

CRICKETNEXT

After starting a poultry business, by ordering a batch of 2000 black 'Kadaknath' chickens at his organic poultry unit located in Ranchi last year, vegetables from Dhoni's farmhouse located at Ring Road in Sembo village are set to be exported to Dubai.

MS Dhoni has been a busy man since announcing his retirement from international cricket last year. After starting a poultry business, by ordering a batch of 2000 black 'Kadaknath' chickens at his organic poultry unit located in Ranchi last year, vegetables from Dhoni's farmhouse located at Ring Road in Sembo village are set to be exported to Dubai.

‘Happy and Blessed’ Yuzvendra Chahal Meets MS Dhoni in Dubai

As per a report in India Today, the Agriculture Department of Jharkhand has taken the responsibility to ship the vegetables to Dubai, and negotiations for the consignment of vegetables are in the final stage. Dhoni has cultivated strawberries, cabbage, tomatoes, broccoli, peas, and papaya in roughly 10 acres of his 43-acre farmhouse in Ranchi.

The report further adds that there is a huge demand in the Ranchi market for cabbage, tomatoes, and peas grown in Dhoni's farmhouse. All Season Farm Fesh agency will sell Dhoni's vegetables in Dubai. Dhoni was in Dubai with his family to celebrate the New Year.

As far as the poultry business is concerned, the Kadaknath chicken’s meat is rich in protein but with far less fat as compared with a broiler or other chicken varieties, apart from having medicinal properties. Even though the chicken from the countryside has a unique taste and texture, it not very popular at very many eateries at present.

Owners of Jolarpettai-based Rudra Breeders — one of the earliest chicken farm in Tamil Nadu to raise Kadaknath chicks — are happy with their business and the fact that Dhoni is now ready to rear the indigenous variety at his farm.

