VEL vs TRA Dream11 Predictions, Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Velocity vs Trailblazers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

VEL vs TRA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / VEL vs TRA Dream11 Best Picks / VEL vs TRA Dream11 Captain / VEL vs TRA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After tasting first victory of the season for Women's T20 Challenge, Mithali Raj-led Velocity will come all set to the fields when they take on Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers at 3.30pm IST on Day 2 of the tournament. The Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Velocity vs Trailblazers fixture is scheduled to take place on November 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Velocity have already secured one victory so far when they beat Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas by five wickets on Wednesday. The key players of yesterday’s match were Sushma Verma and Sune Luus. A lot will be expected from other stars of the team.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers will be playing their first game of the season. While winning today’s match will pave a way to finals for Velocity, their loss will make the final outing tonight between Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas and Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers to be the deciding factor of the final teams.

VEL vs TRA Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Velocity vs Trailblazers Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

VEL vs TRA Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Velocity vs Trailblazers: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

VEL vs TRA Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Velocity vs Trailblazers: Match Details

November 05 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 VEL vs TRA Dream11 team for Velocity vs Trailblazers

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 VEL vs TRA Dream11 team for Velocity vs Trailblazers captain: Smriti Mandhana

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 VEL vs TRA Dream11 team for Velocity vs Trailblazers vice-captain: Shafali Verma

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 VEL vs TRA Dream11 team for Velocity vs Trailblazers wicketkeeper: Sushma Verma

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 VEL vs TRA Dream11 team for Velocity vs Trailblazers batsmen: Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 VEL vs TRA Dream11 team for Velocity vs Trailblazers all-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 VEL vs TRA Dream11 team for Velocity vs Trailblazers bowlers: Leigh Kasperek, Ekta Bisht, Jahanara Alam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Qualifier 1 Preview

VEL vs TRA Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Velocity playing 11 against Trailblazers: Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyat, Mithali Raj, Sune Luus, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jahanara Alam, Leigh Kasperek, Ekta Bisht

VEL vs TRA Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Trailblazers playing 11 against Velocity: Smriti Mandhana (C), Nattakan Chantam, Dayalan Hemalatha/Richa Ghosh, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone