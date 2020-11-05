- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
VEL vs TRA, Match 2 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Velocity vs Trailbalzers
Velocity vs Trailbalzers, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Match 2, Predicted XI: Last year’s finalists Velocity won the first match of the Challenge 2020. Mithali Raj is leading Velocity and Smriti Mandhana is the captain for Trailblazers.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 5, 2020, 1:07 PM IST
The Women’s T20 Challenge, which kicked started on November 4, is being played between three teams – Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazers. The four-match tournament will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in the UAE.
Velocity vs Trailblazers outing will be the second match of the tournament and will be the only day-game to be played in the league. The match between Velocity and Trailblazers will commence from 3:30 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Cricket fans in India can watch the match on Star Sports channel. The live streaming of the four-match series will be available on Hotstar.
Mithali Raj led Velocity started their campaign on a good note as they beat Supernovas which is led by Harmanpreet Kaur by five-wickets at the same venue on Wednesday. Whereas, Smriti Mandhana led Trailblazers’ will make their opening run in the Women’s T20 Challenge and will look to start their campaign on good note.
Both teams have a good presence of batting line-ups, bowling and all-rounder options to lean on. While Velocity, other than the bonafide Mithali Raj, also has Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy and Danielle Wyatt in the batting line-up, Jahanara Alam and Suné Luus provide good bowling support. The Trailblazers are not far behind and have some great names in their team’s line-up. They have Deandra Dotti, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami and last, but not the least, Smriti Mandhana who can clear boundaries with ease.
VEL vs TRA Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Velocity Possible Playing XI against Trailblazers: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Ala
VEL vs TRA Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Trailblazers Possible Playing XI against Velocity: Smriti Mandhana (C), Nattakan Chantam, Dayalan Hemalatha or Richa Ghosh, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking