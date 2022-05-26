VEL vs TRL Dream11 Team Prediction: Velocity vs Trailblazers Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs For Today's Women's T20 Challenge 2022 VEL vs TRL match, May 26

VEL vs TRL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match 03 between Velocity and Trailblazers: The league round of the 2022 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will conclude with an encounter between Velocity and Trailblazers. The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time this season at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Trailblazers are in a tough spot in the competition. They made things difficult for themselves by losing their opening match to Supernovas by 49 runs. The bowlers looked off-colour in the first game as Supernovas scored the highest-ever total in the tournament history, 163 runs.

Chasing the score, Trailblazers ended up with only 114 runs. The skipper Smriti Mandhana was the only batter to show some intent with her knock of 34 runs. The team needs to follow their skipper and come up with a sensational performance on Thursday.

Trailblazers can make their way into the final by defeating Velocity by a huge margin. Velocity, on the other hand, are second in the points table. They made a good start in the competition by defeating Supernovas by seven wickets.

Laura Wolvaardt was the wrecker-in-chief for Velocity as she hammered 51 runs off 35 balls while chasing 151 runs.

Ahead of the match between Velocity and Trailblazers, here is everything you need to know:

VEL vs TRL Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Velocity vs Trailblazers fixture in India.

VEL vs TRL Live Streaming

The match between Velocity and Trailblazers is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

VEL vs TRL Match Details

The VEL vs TRL match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, May 26, at 7:30 PM IST.

VEL vs TRL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for VEL vs TRL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia

Batsmen: Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma, Sophia Dunkley

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayabonga Khaka, Kate Cross

VEL vs TRL Probable XIs:

Velocity: Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Natthkan Chantham, Yastika Bhatia, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane, Kate Cross

Trailblazers: Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Smriti Mandhana, Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Salma Khatun, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophia Dunkley

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here