VEN vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match, April 30, 11:30 PM IST

VEN vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between V Eleven and Dubai Aviators: Dubai Aviators will be fighting with V Eleven in the third plate quarter-final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League on Saturday. The match will be conducted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on April 30 from 11:30 PM IST.

V Eleven are the favourites to win the Saturday night encounter as they have delivered better performances in the league so far. The cricket club ended at the second place in Pool A points table with two wins and one loss. They lost to Ajman Heroes in their last league game by five runs.

Dubai Aviators have failed to leave an impact so far. The team lost all its three league games to occupy the last place in the Pool B standings. They were outshined by Karwan Strikers in their last game by a massive margin of 96 runs.

Ahead of the match between V Eleven and Dubai Aviators, here is everything you need to know:

VEN vs DUA Telecast

V Eleven vs Dubai Aviators game will not be telecast in India.

VEN vs DUA Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VEN vs DUA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on April 30, Saturday.

VEN vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohammad Waseem

Vice-Captain - Ridge Menzes

Suggested Playing XI for VEN vs DUA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Salman Shahid, Mohammed Shihan Faris

Batters: Vibhor Shahi, Mohammad Waseem, Ridge Menzes

All-rounders: Ammad Jawaid, Sourav Shah, Fujail Farooqui

Bowlers: Danial Baloch, Saraansh Jain, Intizar Ali

VEN vs DUA Probable XIs:

V Eleven: Mohammad Waseem, Mohammad Jamshaid, Fujail Farooqui (c), Mithun Dhakkan, Intizar Ali, MD Ahsan, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Salman Shahid (wk), Vibhor Shahi, Muhammad Sameer

Dubai Aviators: Ridge Menzes, Saraansh Jain, Sourav Shah, Kapil Mulchandani, Sagheer Hussain-I, Ammad Jawaid, Mohammed Shihan Faris, Danial Baloch, Saad Jawaid, Muhammad Naeem-III, Waqar Hussain

