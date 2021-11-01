VEN vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Italy, Rome match, November 01, 3:00 PM IST

Venezia last played competitive cricket in November 2020 during the ECS Rome Championship. The team delivered brilliant performances in the T10 competition as they finished at the top in Group B standings. Venezia secured victory in as many as five out of six league matches.

Fresh Tropical, on the other hand, are coming after a decent ride in the ECS Italy, Milan 2021 competition. Tropical won their two league matches while losing as many games to finish at the second position in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Venezia and Fresh Tropical; here is everything you need to know:

VEN vs FT Telecast

The Venezia vs Fresh Tropical game will not be telecasted in India.

VEN vs FT Live Streaming

The match between Venezia and Fresh Tropical will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VEN vs FT Match Details

The second match of the ECS Italy, Rome will see Venezia playing against Fresh Tropical at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome at 3:00 PM IST on November 01, Monday.

VEN vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zahid Cheema

Vice-Captain: Imran Muhammad

Suggested Playing XI for VEN vs FT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sharif Ahmmed, Zaid Naqvi

Batters: Nazmul Haque, Mahash Javed, Imran Muhammad

All-rounders: Hassan Jamil, Sami Ullah, Mehedi Nitol

Bowlers: Zahid Cheema, Shagar Choquder, Abdul Haseeb

VEN vs FT Probable XIs:

Venezia: Mehedi Nitol, Mazibur Sharif, Simone Bolgan, Sharif Ahmmed, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Mahbub Khan, Miah Alamin, Mahmudul Islam, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah

Fresh Tropical: Zaid Naqvi, Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, Fida Hussain, Zahid Cheema, Mahash Javed, Hussain Bilal, Abdul Haseeb, Hussnain Cheema, Hassan Jamil, Sami Ullah

