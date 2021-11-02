VEN vs ROR dream11 team prediction and tips check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021, Match 6 between Venezia and Royal Roma, Roma Cricket Ground, November 02, 1500 IST

VEN vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Italy Super Series 2021, Rome match between Venezia and Royal Roma: Venezia (VEN) will lock horns with Royal Roma (ROR) in the sixth match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Italy T10 Super Series 2021 at the Roma Cricket Ground on Tuesday, November 2, at 3:00 PM (IST).

Venezia started well in the tournament with a six wicket win over Fresh Tropical. However, they were outplayed by the same opposition in the reverse fixture by five wickets. Their batting is their strong point and their batters needs to fire up in the upcoming matches.

On the contrary, Royal Roma, lost both their opening two games against Kings XI. They were completely thrashed in both games which they lost by nine and eight wickets respectively. The team batted quite well, but the bowlers need to back the team.

Both sides will face each other in a reverse fixture at 07:00 PM IST at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Venezia and Royal Roma; here is everything you need to know:

VEN vs ROR Telecast

The Venezia vs Royal Roma game will not be telecasted in India.

VEN vs ROR Live Streaming

The match between Venezia and Royal Roma will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VEN vs ROR Match Details

The Venezia vs Royal Roma match will be played at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome at 3:00 PM IST on Tuesday, November 02. Both sides will clash in a reverse fixture at 07:00 PM IST, at the same venue.

VEN vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Miah Alamin

Vice-Captain: Hassan Mubashar

Suggested Playing XI for VEN vs ROR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Arif Muhammad

Batters: Nazmul Haque, Hassan Mubashar, Mubarak Hossain, Zulgarnain Ali

All-rounders: Bejawada Phanindra, Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah

Bowlers: Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam, Muneeb Niazi

VEN vs ROR Probable XIs:

Venezia: Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque (c), Mahbub Khan, Rajib Miah, Miah Alamin, Shagar Choquder, Mahmudul Islam, Mazibur Sharif, Sojun Islam (wk), Biplob Miah, Muhammad Asif

Royal Roma: Arif Muhammad (wk), Rajwinder Singh (c), Mubarak Hossain, Bejawada Phanindra, Reddy Vajrala, Hassan Mubashar, Muneeb Niazi, Anil Kumar, Zulgarnain Ali, Sohail Mahmood, Khalifa Muhammad

