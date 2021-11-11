Venkatesh Iyer Could be The Back-up to Hardik Pandya: VVS Laxman

Veteran batter VVS Laxman gave his opinion on India’s 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. The All India Selection Committee gave chance to several young players who performed exceedingly well in the recently concluded IPL 2021. Rookie Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan received their maiden senior team call-up as several senior players got rested for the series. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja got the well-deserved rest after a jam-packed schedule in the past few months.

Several Indian players raised the question of the bio-bubble fatigue after the team’s ouster from the 2021 T20 WC. With another T20 extravaganza happening next year in Australia, Laxman feels that rewarding the players who have done well in IPL is the right way forward for India.

The veteran cricketer claims that the selectors have picked a well-balanced side with some quality players in the ranks.

“I think they have rewarded the players who have done well in the IPL, which is the way forward keeping in mind that the World Cup is going to happen in Australia in one year’s time. I think it is an excellent squad, not only in the batting department but also in the fast-bowling unit as well. There is Harshal Patel who is excellent in the death overs… there is Avesh Khan who has got express pace," Laxman said on Star Sports.

Also Read | India Test Squad For New Zealand Series: Ajinkya Rahane or Rohit Sharma - Who Will Lead in Virat Kohli’s Absence?

KKR’s opener Venkatesh Iyer became the talk of the town after a consistent show in the second leg of IPL. However, Laxman feels that the left-handed batter should bat out of his position looking at the number of openers India have in the squad.

“I just want someone like Venkatesh Iyer to bat out of his position. India have got five openers in that squad and you know that Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are your front-runners for that spot. So Venkatesh Iyer needs to fit but not in the top order," he said.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2021: Consistent New Zealand Make Yet Another Final

Laxman further claims that Venkatesh has the capability to be a utility all-rounder who will be a good back-up to Hardik Pandya.

“You want him to bat at No. 5 or No. 6, and also chip in with the bowling, probably a couple of overs or more and make him get used to that position. He could be the back-up to Hardik Pandya. You can develop Venkatesh Iyer as a utility all-rounder," he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here