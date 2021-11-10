Venkatesh Iyer, Potential India Debutante, Doesn't Want to be Labelled 'One Dimensional'

Venkatesh Iyer, who made waves in the recently concluded IPL 2021, has been drafted into the Indian side for the upcoming home series against New Zealand which begins on November 17 with the first T20I. The KKR cricketer played a pivotal role in batting at the top where he accounted for 370 runs in ten games. He sounded optimistic as he spoke to The Indian Express in an exclusive interview.

“My workload management has been good so far. I am an all-rounder so I have to be equally focused on both aspects of the game. That’s what I have been doing right from my age-group state-level days. It’s so far not been a very big issue,” the 26-year-old was quoted as saying.

Iyer, who hogged the limelight with his batting skills, can also bowl good four overs of spin which is of course not part-time like any other top order batter. He said playing for India might require him to prepare in all departments of the game, be it batting or bowling. It also means he become a ‘multi format player.’ “I have always worked hard on my red-ball game and it has been my conscious effort not be one dimensional. If you have to play for India, you have to be consistent across formats and that’s why I have put in a lot of work in both departments of the game. As much as I have worked on my batting, I have also worked on my bowling,” he added.

The 26-year-old was asked to stay back after the IPL with the likes of Harshal Patel, who was the top wicket taker for RCB this year as they were retained as net bowlers ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021. His selection was on the cards, a debacle at the World Cup only fastracked it. India take on New Zealand in three match series starting Nov 17. Jaipur, Ranchi and Kolkata will play venues.

