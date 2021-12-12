Venkatesh Iyer Tries to Copy Rajnikanth After Slamming 151 in Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

Venkatesh Iyer is a huge Rajnikanth fan and he doesn’t miss any opportunities just to prove his loyalty to Tamil cinema’s biggest superstar. On Sunday, after slamming a century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the 26-year-old emulated his ‘Thalaivar’ with his iconic salute. Iyer, who is in sublime form in domestic cricket after a brilliant IPL, slammed 151 and then tried to copy how the iconic actor usually salutes in the movies. He also tried to copy the way Rajni wears his shades. Watch it below:

Iyer had made it clear that he is a huge Rajnikanth fan while speaking to ESPN Cricinfo after his success at the IPLa couple of months back. “A Thalaivar devotee. I can watch his movies ‘n’ number of times. He’s a legend,” Iyer was quoted as saying. Iyer accounted for 370 runs in IPL 2021 at an average in excess of 40, and played a key role in turning around Kolkata Knight Riders campaign which was stuttering when the tournament began in India. There are multiple reports that selectors are keeping a close watch on this Indore player before team selection for three-match ODI series against South Africa. Ruturaj Gaikwad is also in contention.

“Venkatesh is surely going to South Africa. He is bowling 9 or 10 overs in every game and with Hardik still recuperating, it is the best time to give him chance and get him battle ready for the bigger events ahead," a BCCI source privy to selection committee discussion told PTI.

Unlike Gaikwad who is a specialist opener, Iyer can bat lower down the order as shown in the recently-concluded three match T20I series against New Zealand. It is understood that once it was clear that Iyer, who is a specialist opener will find it difficult to fit in at the top of the order in presence of KL Rahul and Rohit, he will have to improvise and perhaps bat at number five or six as a designated finisher. Iyer has taken the role like a fish to water as he batted at number four against Kerala to score 112 off 84 balls and then pushed the envelope further scoring 71 off 49 balls batting at number five.

(With agencies)

