Venkatesh Prasad Recalls Incident When Deepak Chahar was Rejected by Greg Chappell

Former India fast bowler and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad has revealed through a tweet that Deepak Chahar was once rejected by coach Greg Chappell, when the youngster was trying to get into the Rajasthan Cricket Association, and signaled that overseas coaches cannot be taken seriously.

Prasad has made these comments after Chahar played the match of his life against Sri Lanka, where he not only picked two wickets but also slammed an unbeaten 69 to take India to a famous win. He also strung a partnership of 84 with Bhuvneshwar Kumar that saw India through in the second ODI.

“Deepak Chahar Was rejected by Greg Chappell at RCA for his height and told to look at a different occupation. And he single-handedly won a match with not even his primary skills. Moral of the story - Believe in yourself and don’t take overseas coaches too seriously," Prasad tweeted.

“There are off-course exceptions but with such wonderful talent in India, it’s time that teams and franchisees consider having Indian coaches and mentors as much as possible," he further tweeted.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra too had mentioned about this incident on his show Aakash Vani. “Chahar’s story is very exciting. When he was younger, he used to practice in Rajasthan in Hanumangarh, he met Gregg Chappell – the director of the Rajasthan Cricket Academy at that time, who told him to leave cricket. Chappell told him to leave cricket not because he wouldn’t get selected into the academy but he told him that he would never become a cricketer himself," he had said.

