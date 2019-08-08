Venue Records: India Set for Their First ODI in Guyana's Providence Stadium

The Providence Stadium in Guyana has hosted 21 One-Day Internationals having made its debut in the 2007 World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka.
The venue will host the first of the three One-Day Internationals between West Indies and India on Thursday (August 8).
There have been just three 300-plus team totals at the Providence Stadium, with West Indies' chase of 309/6 against Pakistan in 2017 being the highest. West Indies also posted the lowest total at the venue - 98 - also against Pakistan in 2013.
Shivnarine Chanderpaul has scored the most ODI runs at the venue, having made 314 runs from five innings. Seven ODI tons have been registered at the venue, with Shimron Hetmyer, Sanath Jayasuriya, Andrew Strauss, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Tamim Iqbal and Chanderpaul scoring one each.
Tamim and Shakib Al Hasan's 207-run stand for the second wicket against West Indies in July 2018 is the highest partnership at the venue.
Sunil Narine has picked the most wickets at the venue, with 12 scalps from four innings. He's closely followed by Dwayne Bravo (11) and Jason Holder (10).
There have been a total of five five-wicket hauls at the venue. Andre Nel, Hasan Ali, Shahid Afridi, Charl Langeveldt and Narine have picked one each.
India are yet to play an ODI at the Providence Stadium. West Indies have played 15 matches and won seven.
