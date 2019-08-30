Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Venue Records: Sabina Park, Kingston

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
Venue Records: Sabina Park, Kingston

Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica is set to be the venue for the second Test between India and West Indies, which will start on Friday, August 30th. Having a capacity of 20,000 spectators, Sabina Park is one of the oldest and most historic grounds in the West Indies.

Overall, 51 Tests have been played by the West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston, out of which they have won 24, lost 13 and drawn the remaining 14. And as far as encounters between West Indies and India are concerned, both have met twelve times, out of which four have been drawn, only two won by India, and six matches have been won by the home side.

The last time India played at Kingston, KL Rahul scored 158, Ajinkya Rahane scored 108* and India posted a daunting total of 500, declaring in the first innings with one wicket remaining.

India will want to improve their record at Sabina Park, and with West Indies not having won a single match on India's current tour, there is a high chance the visitors might get a chance to do just that Friday onwards.

india vs west indies 2019jamaicaKingstonSabina Parkvenue recordswest indies vs india 2019

