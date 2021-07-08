Venue, Squads, Telecast, Live-streaming – Everything You Need to Know About Pakistan’s Tour of England 2021

Pakistan will lock horns with England in a limited-overs leg starting from July 8. In the next 12 days, both sides will play three ODIs and three T20Is with the first game set to be played in Cardiff on Thursday. The visitors have announced an 18-member squad with Babar Azam leading the side.

Meanwhile, the original England squad led by Eoin Morgan has been sent into isolation after seven members (three players and four of support staff) of the contingent returned COVID-19 positive. However, a new team will be led by Ben Stokes and will have as many as nine uncapped players among others.

Both sides are coming off great run of form, the hosts registered a comfortable home series win (ODI as well as T20I) against Sri Lanka. Whereas, the visitors, before a successful Zimbabwe tour, they won the ODI as well as the T20I series against South Africa.

Ahead of Pakistan’s tour of the England; here is everything you need to know:

England vs Pakistan telecast

England vs Pakistan series will be broadcasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels in India.

England vs Pakistan live streaming

The ODI and T20I series between England and Pakistan can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

England vs Pakistan ODI schedule:

July 8, 2021: 1st ODI Venue: Sofia Gardens, Cardiff, Time: 5:30 pm IST

July 10, 2021: 2nd ODI Venue: Lord’s, London, Time: 3:30 pm IST

July 13, 2021: 3rd ODI, Venue: Birmingham, Time: 5:30 pm IST

England vs Pakistan T20I schedule:

July 16, 2021: 1st T20I, Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Time: 11:00 pm IST

July 18, 2021: 2nd T20I Venue: Headingley, Leeds, Time: 07:00 pm IST

July 20, 2021: 3rd T20I Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, Time: 11:00 pm IST

Squads:

England: Ben Stokes (c), Jake Ball, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, David Payne, John Simpson, Danny Briggs, Matt Parkinson, Tom Helm, Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi

