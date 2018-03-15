Vernon Philander Denies Blaming Steve Smith for Getting Kagiso Rabada Banned

Earlier, on Thursday morning, a Tweet on Philander's profile read and it also had a video of the entire Rabada-Smith incident: "Havent really seen the fotage of this incident but by the looks of this...Steve Smith gave KG the shoulder. He could have avoided any contact but to me he is just as guilty. Trying some football skills to get a penalty??? Pity he didnt dive to top it off."
Havent really seen the fotage of this incident but by the looks of this...Steve Smith gave KG the shoulder. He could have avoided any contact but to me he is just as guilty. Trying some football skills to get a penalty??? Pity he didnt dive to top it off. pic.twitter.com/eWapKlkMUE— Vernon Philander (@VDP_24) March 14, 2018
This Tweet has since been deleted and Philander has now come out to say: "Good morning all my tweeps. Waking up this morning to alot of twitter craziness as my acc got hacked and someone posted a nice little article on my behalf. Sorry for all the drama or entertainment caused by the looks of it. Have a great day all."
Good morning all my tweeps. Waking up this morning to alot of twitter craziness as my acc got hacked and someone posted a nice little article on my behalf. Sorry for all the drama or entertainment caused by the looks of it. Have a great day all.— Vernon Philander (@VDP_24) March 15, 2018
Fast bowler Rabada was found guilty of "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player" after leaning with his shoulder into Steve Smith when he dismissed the Australia captain in the first innings of South Africa's six wicket win in the second test in Port Elizabeth.
The 22-year-old, who took 11-150 in the game, was fined 50 percent of his match fee and given three demerit points, which took him past the tally of eight that triggers an automatic two-game suspension.
However, Kagiso Rabada later appealed the guilty verdict handed to him by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching their code of conduct in a last-ditch bid to be able to play in the rest of the gripping Test series.
Meanwhile, Smith was earlier quoted as saying that he doesn't hold any grudge against Rabada and his team want the star pacer to play in the remaining two Tests in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
"Kagiso is a world-class bowler and you always want to come up against the best -- that is for sure," he said. "He is right up there, playing unbelievably well."
Rabada is the fifth player to be punished by the ICC in a fiery series after Australians David Warner, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Marsh and South African Quinton de Kock.
kagiso rabadaPhilanderRabada bansouth africa vs australiasouth africa vs australia 2018steve smithVernon Philander
First Published: March 15, 2018, 10:12 AM IST