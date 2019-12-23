South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander has decided to call time on his career after the end of the four-match Test series against England.
Philander, who has been playing for 12 years, has been capped 97 times across three formats. He has played 60 Tests scoring 1619 runs along with taking 216 wickets to his name.
His retirement comes within less than a year of the international retirements of Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn.
"I would like to hereby announce that I will be retiring from international cricket at the conclusion of the Test series against England. I feel that it is the appropriate time to conclude what has been an amazing journey,” Philander said.
The departing cricketer, in an emotional goodbye announcement, thanked the teams he was associated with during his cricketing career and also to the fans, teammates and management.
“Thank you must also go to CSA, the Cape Cobras, all the coaches, management, captains and team mates and the very special fans from all over the world for your love and support,” he added.
"I would like to say a special thanks to my wife, family and friends for your loyalty and support on this journey which has obviously had its ups and downs. And to my number one fan since day one - Mom, thank you so much. I would like to express my gratitude to all the sponsors of the game of cricket in South Africa as well as my own amazing sponsors who have become like family over the years.”
"My entire focus and energy at this time is to help the Proteas beat England which I am really looking forward to. Looking forward to seeing you all there," he added.
Among Philander’s best performances is his debut when he took eight for 78 against Australia. He reached 50 wickets in only seven matches, the second-fastest ever in Test history. Philander grabbed 16 in two Tests against Sri Lanka and then tormented New Zealand in the three Test away series.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Vernon Philander to Retire After England Test Series
His retirement comes within less than a year of the international retirements of Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 22, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
James Anderson Shines in Warm-up Game But Concerns Remain Over Sick England Bowlers
Cricketnext Staff | December 21, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
Faf du Plessis Admits Off-field Dramas Took Toll on South Africa
Cricketnext Staff | December 22, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
Trying to Make Sure All Points Covered Before England Series: Kallis
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
ENG v SACape Town All Fixtures
Team Rankings