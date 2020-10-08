Vernon Philander's Younger Brother Shot Dead in South Africa

Former South African pacer Vernon Philander's younger brother Tyrone has been shot dead in Cape Town near his family's home.

Former South African pacer Vernon Philander's younger brother Tyrone has been shot dead in Cape Town near his family's home.

Local media reported that Tyrone was delivering water to a neighbour in Ravensmead on Wednesday when he was murdered.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The Philander family issued a statement seeking privacy while saying the issue is now a subject of police investigation.

"Our family is coming to terms with the brutal murder in my hometown of Ravensmead earlier today. I would like to ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time," the statement released by his family said.

"The murder is now the subject of a police investigation and we respectfully ask that the media give the police the space to conduct a thorough investigation. There are no details around the incident at the moment and speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace.

Brad Hogg Explains Why KKR Should Not Replace Dinesh Karthik as Skipper

"Tyrone is forever in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace."

Vernon too took to Twitter to confirm the news and thanking people for the support.

"I would like to confirm the following and wish that our family's wish to allow us to mourn be respected. Thank you all for the love and support," he wrote.

I would like to confirm the following and wish that our family's wish to allow us to mourn be respected. Thank you all for the love and support🙏 https://t.co/ciyEt8VYLT — Vernon Philander (@VDP_24) October 7, 2020

Philander played 64 Tests for South Africa picking up 224 wickets at an average of 22.32.