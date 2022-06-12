Versatile Hardik Pandya Has Worked Very Well on his Game's Foundation: Sanjay Bangar

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar heaped praise on flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya and said he has all the credentials to bat anywhere in the middle-order. Pandya returned to the Indian team after a short hiatus from competitive cricket which he took after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

The 28-year-old bounced back in the recently concluded IPL where he got the opportunity to lead an IPL franchise for the first time and he grabbed it from both hands. He led new franchise Gujarat Titans to the IPL title win on the first attempt. The season was more about Pandya’s resurgence where he attained his bowling fitness and showed that he still has a lot to give in Indian colours.

Pandya promoted himself in the batting order and showcased his talent at number 3 and 4 where he led his team from the front.

Bangar, who worked closely with Pandya during his coaching stint with the Indian team, talked about the versatility of the flamboyant all-rounder and said he paid a lot of attention to the game’s foundation.

“He is an extremely versatile player who has worked very well on his game’s foundation. You can play him at No. 4 also and at No. 6 as well,” Bangar said on Star Sports.

“Whenever I used to talk to Hardik, he used to always say that he wants to have a good foundation, he always paid a lot of attention to that. That is a transformation. When your game is sorted out, you can mould your game according to every situation,” he added.

The former India batting coach further said that batting alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni has helped Pandya to better his game.

“He (Hardik) is a player who has played the finisher’s role for a very long time for the Indian team. He has shared experiences and built partnerships with MS Dhoni and other lower-order batters. So I feel he is a versatile player,” he said.

Pandya has returned to the Indian colours in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. Pandya displayed his batting prowess in the opening match of the series where he scored an unbeaten 31* to help India cross the 200-run mark.

