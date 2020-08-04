Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Very Excited to Play in Women's T20 Challenge Again: Shafali Varma

The BCCI confirmed the tournament on Sunday after the IPL Governing Council Meeting.

Cricketnext Staff |August 4, 2020, 8:00 PM IST
One of the most destructive batters in the Indian women’s cricket team, Shafali Varma on Tuesday said she is looking forward to the Women’s T20 Challenge that will be held in UAE alongside the IPL.

The exhibition tournament will be a three team affair unlike the previously announced four team affair.

Shafali took to Twitter and said, “Very excited to once again play in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge. Plus looking forward to meeting all my teammates after a while. @BCCIWomen @IPL”

Shafali took the international stage by storm as she brought a fearless and attacking approach at the top of the order for India and has very quickly gone on to become one of the mainstays of the lineup.

Big names such as Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami have lauded the BCCI for putting in place the tournament along with the rescheduled IPL, while Australia's Alyssa Healy voiced her disappointment about the timing of the tournament which clashes with the WBBL in Australia.

