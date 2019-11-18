Very Happy Playing Leagues Outside India, Might Get Into Coaching After Two-Three Years: Yuvraj Singh
Ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is currently playing in the T10 League for Maratha Arabians has said that while he is enjoying his cricket outside of India, he has not ruled out the possibility of coaching once he is done playing.
