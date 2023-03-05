Very Important for Local Players: Sana Mir on PCB's Women's League Exhibition Matches

Ahead of the three Women’s League exhibition matches in Pakistan set to take place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on March 8, 10 and 11, former Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir expressed her delight on the matches being held, saying they will help local players to be aware about requirements of modern-day cricket.

“I am really excited as this is the first time exhibition matches are taking place for the women’s league. This will provide an opportunity to the women cricketers to come forward and showcase their skills."

“These exhibition matches are very important for the local players to know and understand the requirements of the modern day cricket, what international players are doing, how they can improve their skill-set and how they can perform in the pressure situations."

“The league at home will not only help players to improve their game, but it also gives them a chance to get selected in foreign leagues," said Sana in an official statement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In the exhibition matches, 10 foreign players from seven countries will feature in two teams - Amazons and Super Women. The women’s matches will start at 2pm and will be followed by the men’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches at 7pm.

“These exhibition matches taking place alongside HBL PSL 8 is a huge thing, it will increase the viewership and attracts the younger audience to come forward and adopt this game, boosting women’s cricket."

“The cricketers playing in the league have a great opportunity to inspire young women not just pick this game but pick up any other sport because cricket is playing a huge role for other sports in Pakistan."

“I will urge the people in Pindi to come and support women’s cricket and enjoy the level of women’s cricket which has gone up in this country after a time," stated Urooj Mumtaz, who played for Pakistan 48 times from 2004 to 2010.

Bismah Maroof will captain Amazons, which include Ireland’s Laura Delany, England’s trio of Lauren Winfield-Hill, Maia Bouchier and Tammy Beaumont, and Australia’s Tess Flintoff.

Nida Dar will lead Super Women, which will comprise Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, Danni Wyatt of England, Jahanara Alam of Bangladesh, South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt and Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand.

“The hosting of exhibition matches is a step forward in the growth of women’s cricket. The matches provide a huge opportunity to the emerging players to share the dressing room with international stars."

“When we used to play, we always looked forward to such opportunities, meeting with the stars, interacting with them and asking them about their skills and fitness."

“It is an opportunity for budding cricketers to play alongside top cricketers, learn from them, compete with them and also see where they stand in the game," concluded Marina Iqbal, who represented Pakistan in 78 matches.

