'Very Poor From India': Former Players Respond to the Lord's Capitulation

India received deserved criticism on social media from ex-players and experts, more so for their no show by the batsmen. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter and wrote, ” While watching India’s batting misery it was impossible to also not see the class of Anderson & Broad. Sheer pleasure watching them bowl today."
Virender Sehwag wrote, "Very poor from India. While we all want to stand by our team and support them when they don’t do well, going down without a fight is very disappointing to watch. Hope they have the confidence and mental strength to comeback from this."
Kaif said, "India lasted 82 overs across 2 innings. They not learning from mistakes has been very disappointing to watch. Thoroughly outplayed in all departments in this one."
Here are some other reactions:
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded his team's effort and wrote, "English conditions YES ... Would you expect England to Win YES ... but to hammer the No1 Team inside 2 allocated days is some effort ... I declare it #BeerOclock."
