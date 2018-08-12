'Very Poor From India': Former Players Respond to the Lord's Capitulation

(AP Photo)

While watching India’s batting misery it was impossible to also not see the class of Anderson & Broad. Sheer pleasure watching them bowl today. 👏👏👏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 12, 2018

Very poor from India. While we all want to stand by our team and support them when they don’t do well, going down without a fight is very disappointing to watch. Hope they have the confidence and mental strength to comeback from this. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2018

India lasted 82 overs across 2 innings. They not learning from mistakes has been very disappointing to watch. Thoroughly outplayed in all departments in this one. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 12, 2018

A very difficult pill to swallow- The Indian team defeat. #ENGvIND @BCCI. Just didn’t seem like a contest. — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 12, 2018

Anderson and Broad blew India away after Woakes' maiden century set up a crushing innings victory for England.#ENGvIND REPORT ➡️ https://t.co/ArJRQeK3pE pic.twitter.com/g7pwm2qQJA — ICC (@ICC) August 12, 2018

English conditions YES ... Would you expect England to Win YES ... but to hammer the No1 Team inside 2 allocated days is some effort ... I declare it #BeerOclock — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 12, 2018

First Published: August 12, 2018, 11:55 PM IST