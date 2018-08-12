Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

'Very Poor From India': Former Players Respond to the Lord's Capitulation

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 13, 2018, 12:24 AM IST
'Very Poor From India': Former Players Respond to the Lord's Capitulation

(AP Photo)

Loading...
In a near-perfect performance England routed India in the second Test at Lord’s by an innings and 159 runs. Chris Woakes displayed all-round skills to put India on back foot and was ably supported by veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad. With this win England have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India received deserved criticism on social media from ex-players and experts, more so for their no show by the batsmen. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter and wrote, ” While watching India’s batting misery it was impossible to also not see the class of Anderson & Broad. Sheer pleasure watching them bowl today."




Virender Sehwag wrote, "Very poor from India. While we all want to stand by our team and support them when they don’t do well, going down without a fight is very disappointing to watch. Hope they have the confidence and mental strength to comeback from this."




Kaif said, "India lasted 82 overs across 2 innings. They not learning from mistakes has been very disappointing to watch. Thoroughly outplayed in all departments in this one."




Here are some other reactions:







Former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded his team's effort and wrote, "English conditions YES ... Would you expect England to Win YES ... but to hammer the No1 Team inside 2 allocated days is some effort ... I declare it #BeerOclock."




Related Story

Also Watch

england vs india 2018India vs Englandmichael vaughanOff The FieldSanjay Manjrekarvirat kohlivirender sehwag
First Published: August 12, 2018, 11:55 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...