‘Very Very Special’ Laxman Releases Autobiography on Birthday, Gives Fans a Reason to Celebrate

Wishes poured in from all over for the graceful batsman who is best remembered for his brilliant 281 against Australia in Kolkata in 2001.
On Friday, he took to social media to thank the Indian team, his wife Shailaja, and all those who wished him. He tweeted, “Feel extremely thankful and grateful to the Indian Team for taking out time and being party to my wife, Shailaja’s surprise for me yesterday. Also I wholeheartedly thank all of you for your warm wishes on my birthday.”
Feel extremely thankful and grateful to the Indian Team for taking out time and being party to my wife, Shailaja’s surprise for me yesterday . Also I wholeheartedly thank all of you for your warm wishes on my birthday 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VwBpywoh7B— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 1, 2018
The birthday became all the more special as he had a big surprise planned for all his fans the next day when he announced the launch of his autobiography — 281 and Beyond.
Presenting the book cover of #281AndBeyond. Read the story of my life, on and off the pitch. You may Pre-order now! https://t.co/mPGnKXCenz pic.twitter.com/v73aRGEbWj— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 2, 2018
Ever since that innings against the Aussies, 281 has stuck with Laxman, be it on his bat, his Twitter handle and or now his autobiography.
The book gives an account of the time he spent in the Indian dressing room, playing against the world’s best, learnings from John Wright and the turbulent times under Greg Chappell.
First Published: November 2, 2018, 4:30 PM IST