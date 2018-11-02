Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

‘Very Very Special’ Laxman Releases Autobiography on Birthday, Gives Fans a Reason to Celebrate

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 2, 2018, 4:41 PM IST
‘Very Very Special’ Laxman Releases Autobiography on Birthday, Gives Fans a Reason to Celebrate

(image: VVS Laxman/Twitter)

Loading...
It was a joyous occasion for former India batsman VVS Laxman as he celebrated his 44th birthday on Thursday and was joined by Team India after they won the five match ODI series against Windies.

Wishes poured in from all over for the graceful batsman who is best remembered for his brilliant 281 against Australia in Kolkata in 2001.

On Friday, he took to social media to thank the Indian team, his wife Shailaja, and all those who wished him. He tweeted, “Feel extremely thankful and grateful to the Indian Team for taking out time and being party to my wife, Shailaja’s surprise for me yesterday. Also I wholeheartedly thank all of you for your warm wishes on my birthday.”




The birthday became all the more special as he had a big surprise planned for all his fans the next day when he announced the launch of his autobiography — 281 and Beyond.




Ever since that innings against the Aussies, 281 has stuck with Laxman, be it on his bat, his Twitter handle and or now his autobiography.

The book gives an account of the time he spent in the Indian dressing room, playing against the world’s best, learnings from John Wright and the turbulent times under Greg Chappell.

Related Story

India vs AustraliaIndia vs West IndiesOff The Fieldvvs laxman
First Published: November 2, 2018, 4:30 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...