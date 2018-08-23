Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Veteran Pacer Jhulan Goswami Retires from T20Is

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 23, 2018, 2:44 PM IST
Jhulan Goswami (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Veteran India women's pacer Jhulan Goswami has decided to call it quits from the shortest format of the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday.

This means that Goswami won't take part in the women's WT20, which is scheduled to take place in West Indies in November this year.

"Goswami thanked the BCCI and her teammates for all the love and support she garnered during her stint with the T20I team and wished them luck going forward. BCCI and the entire Women’s national team wishes her the best and looks forward to her valuable contributions when she represents India in other two formats," the BCCI statement read.

Goswami represented India in 68 T20Is picking up 56 wickets which included a five-wicket haul against Australia in 2012.

Goswami — a veteran of 10 Tests and 169 ODIs — is currently the leading wicket-taker in the women’s ODI format and also the first woman cricketer to take 200 ODI wickets.

First Published: August 23, 2018, 2:43 PM IST
