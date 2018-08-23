Veteran Pacer Jhulan Goswami Retires from T20Is

Loading...
This means that Goswami won't take part in the women's WT20, which is scheduled to take place in West Indies in November this year.
"Goswami thanked the BCCI and her teammates for all the love and support she garnered during her stint with the T20I team and wished them luck going forward. BCCI and the entire Women’s national team wishes her the best and looks forward to her valuable contributions when she represents India in other two formats," the BCCI statement read.
Goswami represented India in 68 T20Is picking up 56 wickets which included a five-wicket haul against Australia in 2012.
Goswami — a veteran of 10 Tests and 169 ODIs — is currently the leading wicket-taker in the women’s ODI format and also the first woman cricketer to take 200 ODI wickets.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Kalra and Gavaskar on Whether Kohli Can Break Tendulkar's Record of 51 Test Tons
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
WATCH | Pujara Delighted to Contribute 'Valuable' 72 Runs, Farbrace Calls For Positive Intent From Batsmen
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
WATCH | Time to Give Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair a Chance: Gavaskar
WATCH | Gaurav Kalra and Rohan Gavaskar Discuss Kohli's Tremendous Ability to Play Different Formats
First Published: August 23, 2018, 2:43 PM IST