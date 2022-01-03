Veteran Pakistan All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez Retires From International Cricket

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has decided to retire from international cricket, ending an illustrious career that spanned over 18 years. One of the longest serving Pakistan cricketers, Hafeez had drawn curtains on his Test career back in 2018.

After making his international debut against Zimbabwe in 2003, Hafeez represented Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is and amassed 12,780 runs across formats. During his career, he had won 32 Man of the Match awards, the fourth-highest among Pakistan players in all formats. The likes of Shahid Afridi (43), Wasim Akram (39) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (33) are above him.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket. pic.twitter.com/rpTpT3jp6f— ICC (@ICC) January 3, 2022

Hafeez, however, will be available to play franchise cricket. He recently signed up with Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He had initially said that the 2020 T20 World Cup would be his last assignment for Pakistan, but the tournament was pushed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hafeez ended up stretching his career to represent his team in the premier tournament.

