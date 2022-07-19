Veteran West Indies Batter Lendl Simmons Announces Retirement from International Cricket

Veteran West Indies batter Lendl Simmons has drawn curtains on his 16-year-long international career on Tuesday. He shared a long note on his social media handles to confirm the development, stating that he would continue paying franchise cricket.

Simmons’ decision comes hours after his teammate wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Ramdin called it quits from international cricket. Earlier on Monday, England all-rounder Ben Stokes also announced that he would retire from ODIs on Tuesday after playing his last game against South Africa and continue to focus on Tests and T20s.

Simmons’ international career spanned 16 years during which he played 8 Tests, 68 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, scoring 3763 runs across all formats. He made his ODI debut in 2006 against Pakistan in Faisalabad. Overall, he scored 1958 ODI runs, including two centuries.

Simmons took to his social media accounts and thanked his friends, family, and fans for standing with him throughout his career.

“When I wore the Maroon Colours of the West Indies Cricket for the first time on debut in ODIs on December 7th, 2006, little did know that my international career would have lasted 16 years but my passion and love for the sport fuelled me every day. I’m closing this chapter of International Cricket having played 144 matches and scoring 3,763 runs from all formats. I want to thank the West Indies Cricket Team for the opportunities and wish the new crop of WI players all the best and to keep on believing in yourselves and your abilities.

“My family and friends are my true motivators as they kept me inspired for so long. Now, have the time to be one cheering them on the sidelines. I really hope that represented them well because! did it for them. There were times when the odds were against me, but you stood tall alongside me. Of course, the FANS, whenever we meet in person, cheering on in the stands or messages on social media. Despite the ups and downs, y’all gave me the energy that was needed to bat on for so long. To the youngsters, don’t be ashamed to dream big but it takes a lot of determination, focus and a strong mind to get over the numerous hurdles but it is all worth it in the end,” Simmons wrote.

Simmons has also had a remarkable career in franchise cricket where he represented the likes of Mumbai Indians (in IPL), Trinbago Knight Riders (in CPL), Karachi Kings (in PSL) and Sylhet Sunrisers (in BPL). With 2629 runs from 91 innings, including 20 half-centuries, he is the highest run-getter in CPL history.

