VFB vs SCE Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Predicted XIs For ECS T10 Kiel 2021, June 7, 4:30 PM IST Monday

VFB vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Kiel Match between VfB Fallersleben vs SC Europa: In the 27th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Kiel, VfB Fallersleben will lock horns with SC Europa on Monday at the Kiel Cricket Ground.

So far, VfB Fallersleben are not having a good run in the ECS T10 Kiel. They lost their first two games at the hands of Kummerfelder Sportverein. After two back to back losses, Fallersleben would be desperate to open their account when they next take on SC Europa.

On the other hand, Europa are currently on a two-match winning streak. They started their ECS T10 Kiel campaign with back to back win over THCC Hamburg and would be eager to continue their winning march against VfB Fallersleben.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Kiel match between VfB Fallersleben and SC Europa; here is everything you need to know:

VFB vs SCE Telecast

Not televised in India

VFB vs SCE Live Streaming

The match between VFB vs SCE can be live-streamed on FanCode, and the European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

VFB vs SCE Match Details

The match between VFB vs SCE will be played on Monday, June 7 at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The game will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

VFB vs SCE captain, vice-captain

Captain: Israfeel Aryubi

Vice-captain: Yogesh Pai

VFB vs SCE Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dawood Aryubi

Batsmen: Khan Oriakhel, Sandeep Vasisth, Atiqullah Bawar

All-Rounders: Israfeel Aryubi, Yogesh Pai, Sunny Rai, Sahel Darwish

Bowlers: Ram Bhumireddy, Mahesh Badhe, Wahidullah Amini

VFB vs SCE probable playing XI

VfB Fallersleben predicted playing XI: Ali Akram, Jatinder Singh, Mahesh Badhe, Ram Bhumirdy, Rohit Koul (wk), Sandeep Vasith, Kumar Muthyala, Shivaray Jan (c), Sunny Rai, Vedant Shetye and Yogesh Pai

SC Europa predicted playing XI: Atiqullah Bawar, Bilal Shinwari, Dawood Aryubi, Israfeel Aryubi, Kashif Abbasi, Khan Oriakhel, Muhammad Mohsin (wk), Sahel Darwish (c), Samiullah Habibi, Wahidullah Amini and Mohibullah Nayel

