VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Laborie Bay Royals - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Laborie Bay Royals and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Central Castries and Laborie Bay Royals slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
VFNR vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details
Live streamed on FanCode
VFNR vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
VFNR vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE
June 27 –12:00 AM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
VFNR vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Junior Peter
VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Al Prince, Jevin Isidore, Rick Moses
VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Jermain Harding
VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Murlan Sammy (VICE CAPTAIN), Shem Paul (CAPTAIN), Tray Peter, Tyran Theordore
VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Vieux Fort North Raiders Jevin Isidore, Junior Peter (WK), Curtly Johnny, Shem Paul, Al Prince (C), Jermain Harding, Travis Gifford, Ernell Sextius, Atanus Alberson, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte.
Laborie Bay Royals Denlee Anthony (C & WK), Rick Moses, Awene Edward, Zephaniah Edwin, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Daran Jn Pierre, Murlan Sammy, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theordore, Michael Francois.
VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Laborie Bay Royals
