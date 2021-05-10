VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021, May 10, 9:00 pm IST

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021, May 10, 9:00 pm IST
Check here VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Micoud Eagles. Also, check the schedule of the Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Micoud Eagles match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 10, 2021, 1:44 PM IST
VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Micoud Eagles: The 21st match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast will witness a thrilling encounter between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Micoud Eagles. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet will host the tournament on Monday, May 10 from 9:00 pm IST.
The table-toppers Micoud Eagles have been unbeatable in the T20 Championship thus far, winning all their five games. They are comfortably sitting at the top with ten points under their belt. In their last game against Mabouya Valley Constrictors, Micoud Eagles delivered an all-round performance to win the match by eight wickets.
Vieux Fort North Raiders have experienced completely different fortunes in the St Lucia T10 Blast. They are languishing at sixth place on the points table with just one win from three games. VFNR’s last encounter saw them registering a defeat against South Castries Lions by 34 runs.
Ahead of the match between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Micoud Eagles; here is everything you need to know:
VFNR vs ME Telecast
The St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 is not being telecast in India.
VFNR vs ME Live Streaming
The match between VFNR vs ME is available to be streamed live on FanCode.
VFNR vs ME Match Details
The match will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 09:00 pm (IST).
VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Murlan Sammy
Vice-Captain: Tariq Gabriel
Suggested Playing XI for VFNR vs ME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Junior Peter
Batsmen: Tariq Gabriel, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells
All-rounders: Al Prince, Joshaun Mann, Kurt Edward, Murlan Sammy
Bowlers: Ricky Hippolyte, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery
VFNR vs ME Probable XIs
Vieux Fort North Raiders: Curtly Johnny, Al Prince (C), Ricky Hippolyte, Ernell Sexius, Junior Peter (WK), Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, David Naitram, Joshaun Mann, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste.
Micoud Eagles: Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux Jr (WK), Murlan Sammy, Daren Sammy (C), Winnel Felix, Kuston Jules, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Darren Sammy Jr, Micheal Charlery.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking