VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021, May 10, 9:00 pm IST

VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Micoud Eagles: The 21st match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast will witness a thrilling encounter between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Micoud Eagles. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet will host the tournament on Monday, May 10 from 9:00 pm IST.

The table-toppers Micoud Eagles have been unbeatable in the T20 Championship thus far, winning all their five games. They are comfortably sitting at the top with ten points under their belt. In their last game against Mabouya Valley Constrictors, Micoud Eagles delivered an all-round performance to win the match by eight wickets.

Vieux Fort North Raiders have experienced completely different fortunes in the St Lucia T10 Blast. They are languishing at sixth place on the points table with just one win from three games. VFNR’s last encounter saw them registering a defeat against South Castries Lions by 34 runs.

Ahead of the match between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Micoud Eagles; here is everything you need to know:

VFNR vs ME Telecast

The St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 is not being telecast in India.

VFNR vs ME Live Streaming

The match between VFNR vs ME is available to be streamed live on FanCode.

VFNR vs ME Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 09:00 pm (IST).

VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Murlan Sammy

Vice-Captain: Tariq Gabriel

Suggested Playing XI for VFNR vs ME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Junior Peter

Batsmen: Tariq Gabriel, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells

All-rounders: Al Prince, Joshaun Mann, Kurt Edward, Murlan Sammy

Bowlers: Ricky Hippolyte, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery

VFNR vs ME Probable XIs

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Curtly Johnny, Al Prince (C), Ricky Hippolyte, Ernell Sexius, Junior Peter (WK), Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, David Naitram, Joshaun Mann, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste.

Micoud Eagles: Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux Jr (WK), Murlan Sammy, Daren Sammy (C), Winnel Felix, Kuston Jules, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Darren Sammy Jr, Micheal Charlery.

