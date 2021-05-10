CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021, May 10, 9:00 pm IST

VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021, May 10, 9:00 pm IST

VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021, May 10, 9:00 pm IST

Check here VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Micoud Eagles. Also, check the schedule of the Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Micoud Eagles match.

VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Micoud Eagles: The 21st match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast will witness a thrilling encounter between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Micoud Eagles. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet will host the tournament on Monday, May 10 from 9:00 pm IST.

The table-toppers Micoud Eagles have been unbeatable in the T20 Championship thus far, winning all their five games. They are comfortably sitting at the top with ten points under their belt. In their last game against Mabouya Valley Constrictors, Micoud Eagles delivered an all-round performance to win the match by eight wickets.

Vieux Fort North Raiders have experienced completely different fortunes in the St Lucia T10 Blast. They are languishing at sixth place on the points table with just one win from three games. VFNR’s last encounter saw them registering a defeat against South Castries Lions by 34 runs.

Ahead of the match between Vieux Fort North Raiders and Micoud Eagles; here is everything you need to know:

VFNR vs ME Telecast

The St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 is not being telecast in India.

VFNR vs ME Live Streaming

The match between VFNR vs ME is available to be streamed live on FanCode.

VFNR vs ME Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 09:00 pm (IST).

VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Murlan Sammy

Vice-Captain: Tariq Gabriel

Suggested Playing XI for VFNR vs ME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Junior Peter

Batsmen: Tariq Gabriel, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells

All-rounders: Al Prince, Joshaun Mann, Kurt Edward, Murlan Sammy

Bowlers: Ricky Hippolyte, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery

VFNR vs ME Probable XIs

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Curtly Johnny, Al Prince (C), Ricky Hippolyte, Ernell Sexius, Junior Peter (WK), Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, David Naitram, Joshaun Mann, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste.

Micoud Eagles: Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux Jr (WK), Murlan Sammy, Daren Sammy (C), Winnel Felix, Kuston Jules, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Darren Sammy Jr, Micheal Charlery.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches