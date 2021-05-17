CRICKETNEXT

VG vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Krefeld 2021, May 17, 12:30 pm IST Monday

Check here VG vs KCH Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between VfB Gelsenkirchen and Koln Challengers. Also, check the schedule of the VfB Gelsenkirchen vs Koln Challengers match.

VG vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between VfB Gelsenkirchen and Koln Challengers: The opening clash of the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will be hosted between VfB Gelsenkirchen and Koln Challengers at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld on May 17, Monday at 12: 30 pm IST. The two teams will again face each other in the second match of the day at the same venue. The reverse fixture is scheduled to commence from 2:30 pm IST.

VfB Gelsenkirchen can be considered a relatively new and inexperienced team. The team was formed in 2018 only and the players have only a little experience of performing on the big stage.

Koln Challengers, on the other hand, are a relatively older franchise as they were formed in 2013 and have some experience of playing on the big stages. The Challengers will be the favorites as they were Bundesliga champions on 12 out of the previous 18 occasions.

Ahead of the match between VfB Gelsenkirchen and Koln Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

VG vs KCH Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not being telecast in India

VG vs KCH Live Streaming

The match between VG vs KCH is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VG vs KCH Match Details

The first match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will be played between VfB Gelsenkirchen and Koln Challengers at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 12: 30 pm IST. The two teams will again lock horns against each other on the same day in a reverse fixture at 02:30 pm IST

VG vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Suliman Hugakhil

Vice-Captain- Arfan Malik

Suggested Playing XI for VG vs KCH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mirwali Jabarkheel

Batsmen: Abdul Ajeez, Suliman Hugakhil, Phanish Rachuru, Sriram Gurumurthy

All-rounders: Amey Potale, Dev Ganatra, Arfan Malik

Bowlers: Mubashir Hussain, Nikhil Patil, Anil Kavi

VG vs KCH Probable XIs

VfB Gelsenkirchen: Vignaesh Sankaran, Phanish Rachuru, Swapnil Varhade, Shahidullah Arman, Shrutarv Awasthi, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Mubashir Hussain, Arfan Malik, Anil Kavi

Koln Challengers: Kesava Motati, Vijay Rathnavel, Akhil Gidadaluri, Sriram Gurumurthy, Amey Potale, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Rohit Narayanan, Dev Ganatra, Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez

