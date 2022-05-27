VH vs SSS Dream11 Team Prediction For Nature Isle T10 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 28, 12 AM IST

VH vs SSS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Valley Hikers and Sari Sari Sunrisers: Valley Hikers will have a face-off with Sari Sari Sunrisers for the second time in the Nature Isle T10 2022. Sari Sari Sunrisers hammered Hikers by 27 runs in the first game. On the back of good batting by Cheston Dangleben and Joel Mingo, Sunrisers’ have posted 88 runs in their ten overs.

Batting in the second innings, Hikers’ scored only 61 runs as Kyron Phillip picked two wickets at an economy rate of seven. Sari Sari Sunrisers are favorites to score another victory over Valley Hikers on Saturday.

Speaking of their overall performance in the league so far, Valley Hikers are at the rock-bottom. They have won just one of their four league games. On the other hand, Sari Sari Sunrisers are third with two losses and as many wins.

Ahead of the match between Valley Hikers and Sari Sari Sunrisers, here is everything you need to know:

VH vs SSS Telecast

Valley Hikers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers game will not be telecast in India

VH vs SSS Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VH vs SSS Match Details

VH vs SSS match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 12:00 AM IST on May 28, Saturday.

VH vs SSS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kyle James

Vice-Captain: Stephan Pascal

Suggested Playing XI for VH vs SSS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Casimir Benjamin, Yawani Regis

Batters: Kyle James, John Fabien, Clemenson Leblanc

All-rounders: Stephan Pascal, Kyron Phillip, Kyle Cabey

Bowlers: Romaine Paris, Jamie James, Delaney Alexander

VH vs SSS Probable XIs

Valley Hikers: Sharkeem Thomas, Kyle Cabey, Kyle James, Kevin James (c), John Fabien, Clemenson Leblanc, Jamie James, Jesse Marcellin, Quinton Hilaire, Yawani Regis (wk), Delaney Alexander

Sari Sari Sunrisers: Mikael Delsol, Clyde Pierre-Louis, Keron James, Stephan Pascal, Casimir Benjamin (c & wk), Romaine Paris, Cheston Dangleben, Kyron Phillip, Sebastien Brumant, Joel Mingo, Anil Fontaine

