VH vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Nature Isle T10 2022 match, May 24, 12:00 AM IST

VH vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Valley Hikers and Titou Gorge Splashers: Valley Hikers and Titou Gorge Splashers are all set to play against each other for the first time in the Nature Isle T10 2022 on Tuesday, May 24. Valley Hikers need to regroup after suffering a big defeat in their first match against Champagne Reef Divers.

The team was let down by the batters as they scored only 80 runs while following a score of 89. No batter scored even 15 runs as the Divers’ bowlers dominated the pitch in the second innings. Playing on Tuesday, Valley Hikers will hope for standout performances from Quinton Hilaire, Clemenson Leblanc, and Jesse Marcellin.

Titou Gorge Splashers, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the T10 league on Tuesday. A fine performance is expected from the side as they have some good experience in their squad. Odiamar Honore and Shaheim Ceasar are two key players for the team in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Valley Hikers and Titou Gorge Splashers, here is everything you need to know:

VH vs TGS Telecast

Valley Hikers vs Titou Gorge Splashers game will not be telecast in India

VH vs TGS Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VH vs TGS Match Details

VH vs TGS match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 12:00 AM IST on May 24, Tuesday.

VH vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Shaheim Ceasar

Vice-Captain – John Fabien

Suggested Playing XI for VH vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarwan Lockhart

Batters: Odiamar Honore, Quinton Hilaire, Clemenson Leblanc, Jesse Marcellin

All-rounders: Kevin James, John Fabien, Shaheim Ceasar

Bowlers: Ammiel Gilbert, Elton Mark, Jamie James

VH vs TGS Probable XIs:

Valley Hikers: Clemenson Leblanc, Jesse Marcellin, John Fabien, Jamie James, Yawani Regis, Kyle Cabey, Quinton Hilaire, Kyle James, Sharkeem Thomas, Ammiel Gilbert, Kevin James

Titou Gorge Splashers: Niall Payne, Tyrone George, Sarwan Lockhart, Lluvio Charles, Junior Jervier, Odiamar Honore, Kassim Peltier, Vivan Titre, Elton Mark, Shaheim Ceasar, Malakai Xavier

