Viacom18 Set to Become Top Sports Destination in India With IPL Digital Media Rights

With IPL’s digital media rights in its kitty, Viacom18 is all set to become the top sports destination in India which will not only live stream each and every IPL match for the next five years, but will also telecast top sporting leagues across the world like the NBA and La Liga. On Tuesday, Viacom18 won the digital rights for IPl for 2023-2027 for INR 20,500 crore (INR 50 crore per match for 410 games) for package B (Digital Media Rights), and also bought Package C (digital rights of 18 non-exclusive marquee games per season) at INR 3,273 crore (INR 33.24 per match for 98 games).

We are Proud to be Deepening Our Association with This Wonderful League: Nita Ambani on Viacom18 Bagging IPL Digital Rights

With this win, Viacom18 is set to take IPL streaming to 60 million FreeDish homes. Viacom18 also won IPL TV and digital rights for key foreign markets including Australia, England, the Caribbean and South Africa.

“Viacom18 outbid reputed broadcasters and digital companies to establish itself as a leading digital media, entertainment and sports destination. With its wide reach, strategic tie-ups and increasingly popular content bouquet, the digital platforms of Viacom18 are gearing up for leadership in India as well as with the Indian diaspora globally. With these IPL rights, Viacom18 will be able to take India’s biggest sporting event to every nook and corner of the country. It will make IPL available to every Indian in every part of India, including the 60 million FreeDish homes which today are not able to access this popular content,” Viacom18 stated in an official release.

IPL Media Rights 2023-27: Viacom18’s Big Digital Play

“Viacom18 has demonstrated that it is building the digital platforms of the future while continuing to strengthen traditional television broadcasting. It has state-of-the-art digital expertise to provide the best possible user experience to hundreds of millions of Indian and global consumers. The digital platforms utilise a combination of top-class content as well as digital prowess through big data analytics and predictive algorithms to offer contextualised and relevant content to each consumer,” the release further added.

The new deal also ends the monopoly of a single broadcaster. Sony had acquired the rights by paying Rs 8200 crore for the first 10 years (2008-17) while Star with a bid price of 16347.50 won it for the next five years.

After bagging a slew of sporting rights in soccer (FIFA World Cup, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue1), badminton, tennis and basketball (NBA), this is the first major foray of Viacom18 into cricket. The IPL rights make Viacom18 and its platforms one of the largest sporting destinations in the country.

The packages have been acquired for the following rights fee:

S No Rights Package Rights Fee per match (Rs crore) 1. Indian Subcontinent Digital Rights Package 50.00 2. Indian Subcontinent Digital Rights Special Package 33.24 International Territories: 3. Grouping A (Australia, NZ, Singapore, Caribbean) 0.30 4. Grouping C (South Africa, Sub Saharan Africa) 0.65 5. Grouping D (UK, Ireland, Continental Europe) 0.50

