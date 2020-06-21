VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Vinohrady Biancos vs Vinohrady Rossos - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 | The European Cricket Network (ECN) and Českomoravský Kriketový Svaz (Czech Cricket Union) are staging the ECN Czech Super Series in Prague, Czech Republic. The new ECN Czech Super Series is a mammoth 16 team event with 40 high octane T10 matches spread over five weekends, climaxing with “Finals Day” in the Czech capital Prague on July 12. The COVID-19 lockdown has seen the cricket programme decimated worldwide. However, the Czech Cricket Union and the ECN will provide light at the end of the tunnel by bringing exciting live cricket from a country where the Coronavirus situation improved markedly as a result of the strict restrictions that were put in place earlier in the year. The ECN Czech Super Series will feature cricket stars of the Men’s National Team like Sudesh Wickramasekara, who holds the record for the fastest ever T20I hundred - off 35 balls - along with South Africa’s David Miller and Rohit Sharma of India.
VIB vs VIR ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
VIB vs VIR ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Match Details
June 21 – 1:30 PM IST from Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague
VIB vs VIR ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 My Dream11 Team
VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Chris Pearce
VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Edward Knowles (CAPTAIN), Ritik Tomar
VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Frederick Heydenrych, Kapil Kumar (VICE CAPTAIN), Shoumyadeep Rakshit
VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Edward Entwistie, Brigham Smith, Paul Taylor
VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Vinohrady Biancos Vojtech Hasa, Siddharth Sharma, Frederick Heydenrych, Michael Londesborough (C), Ashish Matta, Edward Entwistie, Toby Haslam (WK), Alex Sirisena, Vatsal Kansara, Kapil Kumar, Nirmal Kumar.
Vinohrady Rossos Siddarth Goud, Mikulas Stary, Edward Knowles (C), Chris Pearce (WK), Ritik Tomar, Arshad Yousafzai, Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Shaun Dalton/Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Kyle Gilham, Paul Taylor, Brigham Smith.
