Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Vinohrady Biancos vs Vinohrady Rossos - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / VIB vs VIR Dream11 Best Picks / VIB vs VIR Dream11 Captain / VIB vs VIR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Vinohrady Biancos vs Vinohrady Rossos - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team Prediction ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 | The European Cricket Network (ECN) and Českomoravský Kriketový Svaz (Czech Cricket Union) are staging the ECN Czech Super Series in Prague, Czech Republic. The new ECN Czech Super Series is a mammoth 16 team event with 40 high octane T10 matches spread over five weekends, climaxing with “Finals Day” in the Czech capital Prague on July 12. The COVID-19 lockdown has seen the cricket programme decimated worldwide. However, the Czech Cricket Union and the ECN will provide light at the end of the tunnel by bringing exciting live cricket from a country where the Coronavirus situation improved markedly as a result of the strict restrictions that were put in place earlier in the year. The ECN Czech Super Series will feature cricket stars of the Men’s National Team like Sudesh Wickramasekara, who holds the record for the fastest ever T20I hundred - off 35 balls - along with South Africa’s David Miller and Rohit Sharma of India.

VIB vs VIR ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

VIB vs VIR ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 Match Details

June 21 – 1:30 PM IST from Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague

VIB vs VIR ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 My Dream11 Team

VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Chris Pearce

VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Edward Knowles (CAPTAIN), Ritik Tomar

VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Frederick Heydenrych, Kapil Kumar (VICE CAPTAIN), Shoumyadeep Rakshit

VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Edward Entwistie, Brigham Smith, Paul Taylor

VIB vs VIR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Vinohrady Biancos Vojtech Hasa, Siddharth Sharma, Frederick Heydenrych, Michael Londesborough (C), Ashish Matta, Edward Entwistie, Toby Haslam (WK), Alex Sirisena, Vatsal Kansara, Kapil Kumar, Nirmal Kumar.

Vinohrady Rossos Siddarth Goud, Mikulas Stary, Edward Knowles (C), Chris Pearce (WK), Ritik Tomar, Arshad Yousafzai, Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Shaun Dalton/Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Kyle Gilham, Paul Taylor, Brigham Smith.

dream11Dream11 teamECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10ECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 live scoreECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 live streamingECN Czech Super Series Week 2 – T10 scorecardFantasy TipsVIB vs VIRVIB vs VIR dream11VIB vs VIR dream11 predictionVIB vs VIR dream11 teamVIB vs VIR dream11 top picksVIB vs VIR live scoreVIB vs VIR Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more