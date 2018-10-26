Victoria Batsman Will Pucovski Takes Indefinite Break Citing Mental Health Issues

Loading...
In a statement released on Friday, Cricket Victoria said Pucovski was receiving treatment and has asked for his privacy to be respected.
“Will’s health remains our highest priority and Cricket Victoria’s medical staff will continue to provide support to Will during this time,” Cricket Victoria’s Doctor Trefor James said.
Cricket Victoria General Manager Shaun Graf added: “Will is a terrific young player and we need to do what’s best for him at this time. We’ll continue to work with our medical staff to determine the best training and preparation plan to support Will at this time.”
At just 20 years and 256 days, Pucovski became only the ninth player in the history of the Sheffield Shield to score a double-century before turning 21, joining an elite club that includes Sir Donald Bradman and Ricky Ponting. His 243 last week, his second three-figure score in just seven matches, brought up his name in the conversation of players possibly making the Australian Test side this summer.
Despite his evident talent, the right-hander has suffered multiple concussions due a number of blows to the head in his brief career which has slowed down his career progression.
Pucovski joins a long list of cricketers who have taken a break due from their playing career to mental health related issues, including former internationals Andrew Flintoff, Shaun Tait, Jonathan Trott, Marcus Trescothick and England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor, who is still active.
