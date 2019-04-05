Vidarbha Coach Pandit Resigns Citing Health Reasons: Report

Loading...
Pandit, who played five Tests and 36 ODIs, was a stalwart in Mumbai cricket as player and later as a coach. He left Mumbai to coach Vidarbha two years ago, changing the course of Vidarbha cricket.
Pandit was widely credited for Vidarbha's maiden Ranji Trophy title in 2017-18. Under him, and captain Faiz Fazal, Vidarbha went on to win the Irani Trophy that year and successfully defended both titles this season.
Known for being a strict disciplinarian, Pandit convinced another Mumbai stalwart Wasim Jaffer too to move to Vidarbha. The move paid rich dividends, for Jaffer has been one of their most successful batsmen over the last two years, making more than a 1000 runs this season.
"Vidarbha is very lucky to have a guy like him who's turned the fortunes around," Jaffer had said of Pandit earlier.
"I personally feel that the majority of the states in India need a coach like Chandrakant Pandit. They need a strict guy who can impart discipline into them and get them out of their comfort zone. Sometimes I feel players take their places for granted. Sometimes the harsh truth needs to be told, and that doesn't happen."
First Published: April 5, 2019, 10:58 AM IST