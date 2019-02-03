Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Vidarbha Struggling against Saurashtra

75 overs done on the day. Akshay Wadkar and Akshay Karnewar have taken their partnership to 28, out of which the southpaw has contributed 19. They need to keep going and ensure that Vidarbha can post at least 250 in the first innings. More importantly, they need to take their side to the close of play without losing any more wickets.
End Of Over 70 - Vidarbha 151/6 A K Karnewar 5(11) A V Wadkar 26(66) #VIDvSAU @paytm #RanjiTrophy #Final— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 3, 2019
WICKET! Ganesh Satish has been dismissed. Prerak Mankad gets the batsman to play at the good length delivery, who tries to leave in the last moment but isn’t able to get his bat out of the way. Loud appeals from the keeper Snell Patel and everyone around and the umpire finally gives the decision in favour of the fielding side. Vidharba 134-5.
TEA! Vidarbha have done well in that session. They did lose their well-set batsman Mohit Kale, but Ganesh Satish and Akshay Wadkar have ensured that they haven’t lost any more wickets. Saurashtra will still be the happier side. They have conceded only 63 runs in that session, courtesy of some disciplined bowling. Vidarbha 130-4
Both batsman at the middle— Dilip Singh (@Statsdilip) February 3, 2019
(Satish & Wadkar) has taste of tons in the final of Ranji Trophy.
Satish in the Season of 2013-14
Wadkar in the Season of 2017-18#RanjiTrophy #SAUvVID @mohanstatsman @cricketaakash @MayantiLanger_B
WICKET! The drinks break has brought a wicket for Saurashtra! Mohit Kale tries to guide the ball down to third man despite the presence of a slip. Does not get a clean connection with the bat to take the ball wide of the fielder and he presents a simple catch to Harvik Desai. Kamlesh Makvana has his first wicket. Kale departs for 35.
Drinks have been taken in the second session! 47 overs have been done and Vidarbha are showing signs of recovery. While Wasim Jaffer’s wicket was a massive one before Lunch, Rohit Kale and Ganesh Satish has ensured that there have been no more inroads into the Vidarbha batting line-up. The score is now 102-3.
SIX! First sign of intent from Ganesh Satish. Jadeja flights the ball, the eight-hander dances down the track and lofts the ball over the bowler’s head for six. Immediately, a long off has been introduced. This will help in the rotation of the strike. And he does exactly that two balls later. Good batting here from Satish. Another boundary follows.
Left-arm spinner Jadeja starts off with a tidy over after the start of play in the second session. Mohit Kale and Ganesh Satish have a huge task at hand. They need to ensure that the early loss of their most experienced batsmen in Wasim Jaffer and Faiz Fazal in the first session doesn’t result in a low first innings score. They cannot afford that, especially against an in-form Saurasthra batting line-up.
Brilliant session for Saurashtra. Vidarbha 67 for 3 during lunch break, they has lots of rebuilding work to do in next two session #VIDvSAU #RanjiTrophy— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 3, 2019
LUNCH! A back-and-forth session comes to an end with Saurashtra holding the momentum heading into the break. After the loss of two early wickets, Vidarbha had managed to regain some control thanks to the efforts of Mohit Kale and veteran Wasim Jaffer. But Unadkat returned for his second spell and has taken the big scalp of Jaffer to give his side the edge.
OUT! The skipper has done it for Saurashtra! Jaydev Unadkat brings himself on just before Lunch to try a squeeze in a wicket, and he gets the big man Wasim Jaffer. Uncharacteristically, the veteran tries to guide a wide delivery towards third man, only manages a tickle and the wicketkeeper stretches to his right to take the catch. Jaffer is out for 23, Vidarbha 60/3.
Faiz Fazal became the 17th opener to be run out in 85 #RanjiTrophy finals. Vinoo Mankad has been run out twice, and only once have both the openers been run out in the same innings. Full list: pic.twitter.com/G58y7kJoEj— Sidhanta Patnaik (@sidhpat) February 3, 2019
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking