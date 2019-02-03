Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Vidarbha Struggling against Saurashtra

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 3, 2019, 3:24 PM IST

Final, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur 03 February, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Vidarbha (decided to bat)

16:48(IST)

WICKET! Left-arm pacer Sakariya comes into the attack and gets a wicket on the first delivery! Akshay Wadkar, who has played so well, plays a loose shot away from his body and hands a simple catch to the point fielder. He's gone for 44. Vidarbha 196-7.

16:43(IST)

Kamlesh Makvana has replaced Jaydev Unadkat. It doesn’t look like Saurashtra will take the new ball today, might do so early on Day 2 after the pacers have had an overnight rest.

16:39(IST)

FOUR! Unadkat strays down the legside and Karnewar helps himself to a boundary down the legside. That four brings up the fifty-run partnership - the first of the innings for Vidarbha. The duo have helped their side get out of a tricky situation.

16:33(IST)

CLOSE! No change to bowling line-up so far. Dharmendra Jadeja is continuing. He nearly gets the wicket of Akshay Wadkar, but the ball is away from the slip fielder and it goes for four.

16:19(IST)

It looks like Unadkat is suffering from a side strain. He is holding the right side as he is walking back to the starting point of his run-up. The away side haven’t yet taken the new ball.

16:17(IST)

New Ball is now available for Saurashtra. The skipper Jaydev Unadkat has brought himself on. A quick burst from him and Sakariya in the final overs of the day, and a couple of wickets would be the ideal close to the day’s play.

15:57(IST)

75 overs done on the day. Akshay Wadkar and Akshay Karnewar have taken their partnership to 28, out of which the southpaw has contributed 19. They need to keep going and ensure that Vidarbha can post at least 250 in the first innings. More importantly, they need to take their side to the close of play without losing any more wickets.

15:47(IST)

SIX! Akshay Karnewar has had enough of Jadeja's flight.Full flow of the bat, ball meets the middle of the willow and it sails towards the stands in the long on. The left-arm spinner immediately drops his length short.

15:44(IST)
15:36(IST)

150 up for Vidarbha! It has been a crawl to the total, having done so in the 69th over of the day. They have just no been able to get away courtesy of the tidy performance of the Saurashtra bowlers. Prerak Mankad has especially been good for the away side.

15:22(IST)

WICKET! Aditya Sarwate has been dismissed. Poor shot from the batsman there. He tries to paddle sweep Jadeja, having played just 11 balls in the innings. All he manages to do is to hand a simple catch to first slip after the ball loops off after taking the glove.

15:11(IST)

WICKET! Ganesh Satish has been dismissed. Prerak Mankad gets the batsman to play at the good length delivery, who tries to leave in the last moment but isn’t able to get his bat out of the way. Loud appeals from the keeper Snell Patel and everyone around and the umpire finally gives the decision in favour of the fielding side. Vidharba 134-5.

15:08(IST)

Jadeja and Mankad start proceedings for Saurashtra after Tea. The visitors will be asking for more of what they produced in the second session to stifle the Vidarbha batsmen. Right now, the hosts are not losing wickets but are neither stamping their authority over the bowlers.

14:51(IST)

TEA! Vidarbha have done well in that session. They did lose their well-set batsman Mohit Kale, but Ganesh Satish and Akshay Wadkar have ensured that they haven’t lost any more wickets. Saurashtra will still be the happier side. They have conceded only 63 runs in that session, courtesy of some disciplined bowling. Vidarbha 130-4

14:32(IST)
14:29(IST)

Sakariya has been brought back into the attack to see if they can nick in another wicket to get into the lower order. He’s bowling around the wicket, trying to get the ball moving away from the right-handers Akshay Wadkar and Ganesh Satish. No movement so far.

14:13(IST)

After 53 overs, no side has run away with the game on Day 1 so far. Initially, Saurashtra seemed like they would capitalise on the advantage after the early wickets, but Vidarbha’s middle order has held together.

13:57(IST)

WICKET! The drinks break has brought a wicket for Saurashtra! Mohit Kale tries to guide the ball down to third man despite the presence of a slip. Does not get a clean connection with the bat to take the ball wide of the fielder and he presents a simple catch to Harvik Desai. Kamlesh Makvana has his first wicket. Kale departs for 35.

13:44(IST)

Drinks have been taken in the second session! 47 overs have been done and Vidarbha are showing signs of recovery. While Wasim Jaffer’s wicket was a massive one before Lunch, Rohit Kale and Ganesh Satish has ensured that there have been no more inroads into the Vidarbha batting line-up. The score is now 102-3.

13:28(IST)

SIX! First sign of intent from Ganesh Satish. Jadeja flights the ball, the eight-hander dances down the track and lofts the ball over the bowler’s head for six. Immediately, a long off has been introduced. This will help in the rotation of the strike. And he does exactly that two balls later. Good batting here from Satish. Another boundary follows.

13:23(IST)

FOUR! A release in pressure for Vidarbha. Prerak Mankad pushed the ball wide and Kale pounces onto it. Rather than flashing at it, he guides the ball towards the gully region for a boundary.

13:20(IST)

Youngster Mohit Kale is showing good resistance for the home side. He has been at the crease and has helped Vidarbha setting into the game after the early wicket and Jaffer’s wicket just before the close of play.

13:05(IST)

38 overs done. The ball is straightening for Dharmendrasinh Jadeja but no enough to cause any troubles to the batsmen. Mohit Kale has moved himself on to 22 why Ganesh Satish is on 5.

12:53(IST)

Interesting call from Unadkat here. While he has gone in with his premier spinner, he is not bowling himself, but rather Prerak Mankad to bowl from the other end. He should have brought himself or Chetan Sakariya on to try and get an early wicket.

12:49(IST)

Left-arm spinner Jadeja starts off with a tidy over after the start of play in the second session. Mohit Kale and Ganesh Satish have a huge task at hand. They need to ensure that the early loss of their most experienced batsmen in Wasim Jaffer and Faiz Fazal in the first session doesn’t result in a low first innings score. They cannot afford that, especially against an in-form Saurasthra batting line-up.

12:47(IST)
12:04(IST)

LUNCH! A back-and-forth session comes to an end with Saurashtra holding the momentum heading into the break. After the loss of two early wickets, Vidarbha had managed to regain some control thanks to the efforts of Mohit Kale and veteran Wasim Jaffer. But Unadkat returned for his second spell and has taken the big scalp of Jaffer to give his side the edge.

11:53(IST)

OUT! The skipper has done it for Saurashtra! Jaydev Unadkat brings himself on just before Lunch to try a squeeze in a wicket, and he gets the big man Wasim Jaffer. Uncharacteristically, the veteran tries to guide a wide delivery towards third man, only manages a tickle and the wicketkeeper stretches to his right to take the catch. Jaffer is out for 23, Vidarbha 60/3.

11:49(IST)
11:35(IST)

Vidarbha batsmen are just playing out the overs now before Lunch. Wasim Jaffer and Rohit Kale have not been troubled by the bowlers after the initial spell from the seamers. Puts into perspective how big that run out was for Saurashtra.

Catch all the action of Day 1 of the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy Final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra in Nagpur on our live blog!
