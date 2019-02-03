Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Vidarbha Four Down

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 3, 2019, 2:00 PM IST

Final, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur 03 February, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Vidarbha (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

14:13(IST)

After 53 overs, no side has run away with the game on Day 1 so far. Initially, Saurashtra seemed like they would capitalise on the advantage after the early wickets, but Vidarbha’s middle order has held together.

13:57(IST)

WICKET! The drinks break has brought a wicket for Saurashtra! Mohit Kale tries to guide the ball down to third man despite the presence of a slip. Does not get a clean connection with the bat to take the ball wide of the fielder and he presents a simple catch to Harvik Desai. Kamlesh Makvana has his first wicket. Kale departs for 35.

13:44(IST)

Drinks have been taken in the second session! 47 overs have been done and Vidarbha are showing signs of recovery. While Wasim Jaffer’s wicket was a massive one before Lunch, Rohit Kale and Ganesh Satish has ensured that there have been no more inroads into the Vidarbha batting line-up. The score is now 102-3.

13:28(IST)

SIX! First sign of intent from Ganesh Satish. Jadeja flights the ball, the eight-hander dances down the track and lofts the ball over the bowler’s head for six. Immediately, a long off has been introduced. This will help in the rotation of the strike. And he does exactly that two balls later. Good batting here from Satish. Another boundary follows.

13:23(IST)

FOUR! A release in pressure for Vidarbha. Prerak Mankad pushed the ball wide and Kale pounces onto it. Rather than flashing at it, he guides the ball towards the gully region for a boundary.

13:20(IST)

Youngster Mohit Kale is showing good resistance for the home side. He has been at the crease and has helped Vidarbha setting into the game after the early wicket and Jaffer’s wicket just before the close of play.

13:05(IST)

38 overs done. The ball is straightening for Dharmendrasinh Jadeja but no enough to cause any troubles to the batsmen. Mohit Kale has moved himself on to 22 why Ganesh Satish is on 5.

12:53(IST)

Interesting call from Unadkat here. While he has gone in with his premier spinner, he is not bowling himself, but rather Prerak Mankad to bowl from the other end. He should have brought himself or Chetan Sakariya on to try and get an early wicket.

12:49(IST)

Left-arm spinner Jadeja starts off with a tidy over after the start of play in the second session. Mohit Kale and Ganesh Satish have a huge task at hand. They need to ensure that the early loss of their most experienced batsmen in Wasim Jaffer and Faiz Fazal in the first session doesn’t result in a low first innings score. They cannot afford that, especially against an in-form Saurasthra batting line-up.

12:04(IST)

LUNCH! A back-and-forth session comes to an end with Saurashtra holding the momentum heading into the break. After the loss of two early wickets, Vidarbha had managed to regain some control thanks to the efforts of Mohit Kale and veteran Wasim Jaffer. But Unadkat returned for his second spell and has taken the big scalp of Jaffer to give his side the edge.

11:53(IST)

OUT! The skipper has done it for Saurashtra! Jaydev Unadkat brings himself on just before Lunch to try a squeeze in a wicket, and he gets the big man Wasim Jaffer. Uncharacteristically, the veteran tries to guide a wide delivery towards third man, only manages a tickle and the wicketkeeper stretches to his right to take the catch. Jaffer is out for 23, Vidarbha 60/3.

11:35(IST)

Vidarbha batsmen are just playing out the overs now before Lunch. Wasim Jaffer and Rohit Kale have not been troubled by the bowlers after the initial spell from the seamers. Puts into perspective how big that run out was for Saurashtra.

11:15(IST)

22 overs have been done. Not much spin on offer for Jadeja off the wicket. Meanwhile, Mohit Kale and Wasim Jaffer look set. The latter’s showing so far will worry Saurashtra. Everytime starts an innings in the manner he has done today, the probability of his knock ending with a three-figure score against his name is significantly high.

10:56(IST)

Prerak Mankad and Jadeja are keeping things tight in the end. The pacer has been wayward at times, keeping his line on fifth stump. It is causing no troubles for the batsmen so far. He might want to bring the ball closer to the stumps in his next few overs.

10:42(IST)

Spin introduced into the attack. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja will bowl his left-arm spinners, and he’s going to start around the wicket to Mohit Kale.

10:36(IST)

Day 1, Session 1 and we already have a howler from the umpire. Sakariya manages to beat the bat of Wasim Jaffer with an inswinger and it hits his front pad. Looks plumb but umpire Shamshuddin says there’s an inside edge. Replays show that there is no inside edge. The ball has pitched in line, struck in line well below the knee roll and would have gone on to crash into the stumps. How pivotal could that prove to be?

10:31(IST)

That wicket has certainly cheered up the Saurashtra side. Faiz Fazal looked set and was eyeing a big score, but only ends up gifting his wicket for the away side.

10:27(IST)

OUT! Faiz Fazal with a schoolboy error. How disappointing is that from an experienced campaigner! The captain is expecting the throw to go the non-striker’s end, shows no urgency to reach the crease, Sakariya produces a sharp throw at the keeper’s end and he’s run out by a mile. He's gone for 16.

10:17(IST)

Unadkat is managing some seam movement now. His length however has been just short of length throughout this spell. He should be getting the ball further up to get Fazal driving. The fuller length did get him the wicket of Sanjay Ramaswamy.

10:08(IST)

OUT! Sanjay Ramaswamy is caught at first slip off Jaydev Unadkat. The opener ends up chasing a wide one from the Saurashtra pacers and all he manages to do is find the outside edge and Arpit Vasavda does the rest.

10:03(IST)

Unadkat switched to around the wicket in his last two balls off his previous over. Sakariya, on the other hand, has lost his range and spraying the deliveries wide or down the leg side. This looks like an excellent batting pitch, Saurashtra need to take wickets.

09:54(IST)

Two tidy overs from Unadkat and Sakriya there. Understadbly, skipper Fazal and Sanjay are cautious. The ball is swinging well, especially for Sakariya. Unadkat needs to pitch the ball further up to give himself a chance to get some swing.

09:42(IST)

Eight runs off the first two overs for Vidarbha. There is some swing on off for the away side. Sanjay had a close call against Sakariya and Fazal was found chasing an away swinger. A wicket could be around the corner

09:33(IST)

Jaydev Unadkat to open the bowling, Faiz Fazal and Sanjay Ramaswamy at the crease, with the southpaw facing. The openers will be looking to get a solid start, while Unadkat and Co will be looking for some early wickets with the new ball.

09:27(IST)

Teams:

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai, Snell Patel(w), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Aarpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Kamlesh Makvana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Chetan Sakariya

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal(c), Sanjay Ramaswamy, Wasim Jaffer, Aditya Sarwate, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Wadkar(w), Mohit Kale, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Rajneesh Gurbani

09:24(IST)

TOSS: Vidarbha have won the Toss & elected to bat first.

09:18(IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2018/19 final, between Vidarbha and Saurashtra in Nagpur. 

Image Credit: Twitter

Catch all the action of Day 1 of the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy Final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra in Nagpur on our live blog!
2018-19 Ranji Trophy2018/19 Ranji TrophyCheteshwar Pujararanji finalranji trophySaurashtra vs VidarbhaUmesh YadavVidarbha vs Saurashtra 2019

Loading...