Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Vidarbha Four Down

10:36(IST)

Day 1, Session 1 and we already have a howler from the umpire. Sakariya manages to beat the bat of Wasim Jaffer with an inswinger and it hits his front pad. Looks plumb but umpire Shamshuddin says there’s an inside edge. Replays show that there is no inside edge. The ball has pitched in line, struck in line well below the knee roll and would have gone on to crash into the stumps. How pivotal could that prove to be?