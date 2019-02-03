Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1: Vidarbha Four Down

WICKET! The drinks break has brought a wicket for Saurashtra! Mohit Kale tries to guide the ball down to third man despite the presence of a slip. Does not get a clean connection with the bat to take the ball wide of the fielder and he presents a simple catch to Harvik Desai. Kamlesh Makvana has his first wicket. Kale departs for 35.
Drinks have been taken in the second session! 47 overs have been done and Vidarbha are showing signs of recovery. While Wasim Jaffer’s wicket was a massive one before Lunch, Rohit Kale and Ganesh Satish has ensured that there have been no more inroads into the Vidarbha batting line-up. The score is now 102-3.
SIX! First sign of intent from Ganesh Satish. Jadeja flights the ball, the eight-hander dances down the track and lofts the ball over the bowler’s head for six. Immediately, a long off has been introduced. This will help in the rotation of the strike. And he does exactly that two balls later. Good batting here from Satish. Another boundary follows.
Left-arm spinner Jadeja starts off with a tidy over after the start of play in the second session. Mohit Kale and Ganesh Satish have a huge task at hand. They need to ensure that the early loss of their most experienced batsmen in Wasim Jaffer and Faiz Fazal in the first session doesn’t result in a low first innings score. They cannot afford that, especially against an in-form Saurasthra batting line-up.
Brilliant session for Saurashtra. Vidarbha 67 for 3 during lunch break, they has lots of rebuilding work to do in next two session #VIDvSAU #RanjiTrophy— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 3, 2019
LUNCH! A back-and-forth session comes to an end with Saurashtra holding the momentum heading into the break. After the loss of two early wickets, Vidarbha had managed to regain some control thanks to the efforts of Mohit Kale and veteran Wasim Jaffer. But Unadkat returned for his second spell and has taken the big scalp of Jaffer to give his side the edge.
OUT! The skipper has done it for Saurashtra! Jaydev Unadkat brings himself on just before Lunch to try a squeeze in a wicket, and he gets the big man Wasim Jaffer. Uncharacteristically, the veteran tries to guide a wide delivery towards third man, only manages a tickle and the wicketkeeper stretches to his right to take the catch. Jaffer is out for 23, Vidarbha 60/3.
Faiz Fazal became the 17th opener to be run out in 85 #RanjiTrophy finals. Vinoo Mankad has been run out twice, and only once have both the openers been run out in the same innings. Full list: pic.twitter.com/G58y7kJoEj— Sidhanta Patnaik (@sidhpat) February 3, 2019
22 overs have been done. Not much spin on offer for Jadeja off the wicket. Meanwhile, Mohit Kale and Wasim Jaffer look set. The latter’s showing so far will worry Saurashtra. Everytime starts an innings in the manner he has done today, the probability of his knock ending with a three-figure score against his name is significantly high.
Day 1, Session 1 and we already have a howler from the umpire. Sakariya manages to beat the bat of Wasim Jaffer with an inswinger and it hits his front pad. Looks plumb but umpire Shamshuddin says there’s an inside edge. Replays show that there is no inside edge. The ball has pitched in line, struck in line well below the knee roll and would have gone on to crash into the stumps. How pivotal could that prove to be?
OUT! Faiz Fazal with a schoolboy error. How disappointing is that from an experienced campaigner! The captain is expecting the throw to go the non-striker’s end, shows no urgency to reach the crease, Sakariya produces a sharp throw at the keeper’s end and he’s run out by a mile. He's gone for 16.
Vidarbha always had the luck factor in toss and pitch as usual looks too good for batting. #VIDvSAU #RanjiTrophy— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 3, 2019
Teams:
Saurashtra: Harvik Desai, Snell Patel(w), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Aarpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Kamlesh Makvana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Chetan Sakariya
Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal(c), Sanjay Ramaswamy, Wasim Jaffer, Aditya Sarwate, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Wadkar(w), Mohit Kale, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Rajneesh Gurbani
