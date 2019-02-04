Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2: Vidarbha Bowled Out for 312

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 4, 2019, 11:55 AM IST

Final, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur 03 February, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Vidarbha (decided to bat)

11:57(IST)

ALL OUT and LUNCH! Vidarbha’s innings have finally come to an end. Makvana cleans up Rajneesh Gurbani from around the wicket. Lunch has also been taken. Vidarbha will be the happier side heading into the break. Saurashtra will have a tough ask at hand but they have an in-form batting line-up.

11:48(IST)

SIX! This is getting bad to worse for Saurashtra. Karnewar finds the length to get underneath the ball and has whacked it over long on for a maximum. This is now Karnerwar’s second highest score in First-Class cricket.

11:42(IST)

300 up for Vidarbha! A fabulous drive through the covers from Rajneesh Gurbani brings up 300 on the board for Vidarbha. A flurry of boundaries in the last couple of overs has pushed Vidarbha’s score past the 300-mark. This is going to hurt Saurashtra.

11:39(IST)

WICKET! Unadkat removes Umesh Yadav. Good length outside off, Umesh pokes at the delivery and the edge is caught by wicketkeeper Harvik Desai. This is Unadkat’s 250th wicket in First Class cricket. He doesn’t seem delighted with it, understandably so. Vidarbha 299-9.

11:27(IST)

FOUR! Umesh Yadav’s first scoring shot would make Cheteshwar Pujara proud! Full on the leg stump from Unadkat and the pacer flicks it off his pads for a boundary towards square-leg. Vidarbha move on to 285-8.

11:22(IST)

FOUR! A hint of room for Akshay Karnewar and he crunches the ball through the point region for a boundary. From being nearly bowled out for under 200, Vidarbha are now edging close to the 300-run mark.

11:12(IST)

WICKET! The partnership has been broken, finally. Sakariya starts a new spell, hits good length with a hint of inward movement, the ball keeps low and beats Akshay Wakhare’s bat to take the stumps. He departs for a defiant 34.

11:08(IST)

FOUR! This is getting extremely frustrating for Saurashtra. Karnewar takes on Makvana’s first delivery and smashes him over midwicket for a boundary - his sixth four of the innings. There isn’t much turn on offer for the spinners, so the risk was low. The southpaw has moved on to 56.

11:08(IST)

FOUR! This is getting extremely frustrating for Saurashtra. Karnewar takes on Makvana’s first delivery and smashes him over midwicket for a boundary - his sixth four of the innings. There isn’t much turn on offer for the spinners, so the risk was low. The southpaw has moved on to 56.

10:56(IST)

FIFTY! Akshay Karnewar brings up his half-century - his second in First Class cricket. This has been such a crucial knock, has helped Vidarbha go past 250. The home side were once in a position which would have seen them bowled out for under 200. But that has not been the case.

10:51(IST)
10:32(IST)

250 up for Vidarbha! And what a shot to bring it up! Full and wide from Mankad, and Karnewar drives it elegantly through the cover region. Makvana returns from the other end, replacing Jadeja, who has been ineffective in the morning.

10:30(IST)

Peculiar captaincy from Unadkat. Makvana is replaced after just one over, Prerak Mankad is into the attack. Meanwhile, the fifty-run partnership between Akshay Wakhare and Akshay Karnewar is up.

10:27(IST)

Jadeja has started poorly. He is straying down the leg side to Wakhare, who is clipping it away for an easy single towards square and fine leg. The fielders are standing way too deep and a single is also available within the inner ring. Easy runs for Vidarbha here. 

10:21(IST)

100 overs are done! Dharmendra Jadeja starts with an over conceding six runs. A nice sweep from Akshay Wakhare adds another boundary to his tally. He moves to 22. Kamlesh Makvana starts from the other end, replacing Jaydev Unadkat.

10:17(IST)

This is what Vidarbha would have wanted in the morning - the lower order adding valuable runs. Saurashtra are getting frustrated. Unadkat’s previous over concedes seven runs. Vidarbha move to 235-7.

10:01(IST)

It looks like Unadkat has finally found his range to to Akshay Karnewar. He is hitting the good length outside the off-stump and is making the left-hander play. He has also beaten the outside edge a couple of times.

09:55(IST)

FOUR! Full outside the off-stump from Unadkat and Wakhare drives. Doesn’t get a clean connection, but has enough to take it to the boundary at point. Massive runs for Vidarbha.

09:51(IST)

Loose bowling from Unadkat here. The ball is wide, completely misses the keeper and it goes for four byes. These could prove to be costly runs in the end for Saurashtra.

09:42(IST)

Both left-arm pacers have started the day for Saurashtra. Not much purchase from the new ball, which was only used for five balls yesterday.

09:12(IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2018/19 final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra in Nagpur! The visitors are on top after an excellent day's play from the bowlers. They will be looking to remove the remaining wickets early and start their innings as it looks like a good wicket to bat. 

Catch all the action from the second day of the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra through our live blog.

A compact all-round show by the Saurashtra bowlers helped them take honours on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Sunday (February 3). Captain Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets and was backed by his bowlers as Vidarbha were reduced to 200/7 by the time stumps were drawn on the first day. Akshay Karnewar was unbeaten on 31 for the hosts and had Akshay Wakhare for company on 0. Opting to bat first on what looked like a fairly placid batting surface, Vidarbha were rocked early with Unadkat drawing first blood in the form of opener Sanjay Ramaswamy (2). The right-hander poked at an away-going delivery only to edge it straight into the hands of Arpit Vasavada at first slip who dived forward to complete the catch.

Soon after, a reckless piece of running by Faiz Fazal cost Vidarbha their second wicket as they slipped to 39/2 in the 11 over. Fazal tucked a leg-stump delivery wide of deep fine leg and while there was an easy two available, not anticipating the throw at his end, the left-hander took the second run lethargically. However, Chetan Sakariya anticipated well and a good flat throw found the Vidarbha captain short of his crease for 16.

It was down to the experienced Wasim Jaffer to infuse some sort of stability in the Vidarbha innings. He started off well and looked compact during his stay at the crease, a six off spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja signalling his intentions. But, just before the lunch interval Unadkat came back for a short burst and got the big fish. Bowling around the wicket, the left-arm pacer got the ball to hold its line and got Jaffer (23) to poke at it, which he could only edge, straight into the hands of wicket-keeper Snell Patel.

A visibly pumped Unadakat knew the importance of the wicket as Saurashtra went into lunch with their tails up having reduced the hosts to 67/3 after 33 overs. Saurashtra kept their own after the break as well with none of the bowlers giving anything away. Ganesh Sathish and Mohit Kale on their part did well to be patient as they batted time and kept chugging at the singles whenever needed. A six by Sathish off Jadeja broke the shackles before Kale too opened his shoulders with back-to-back fours to collect 15 off the 44th over which also took the hosts past the 100-run mark. Just when Vidarbha seemed to be clawing back into the game off-spinner Kamlesh Makvana struck, getting the prised scalp of Kale (35) and breaking the blossoming 46-run stand for the fourth wicket.

While Sathish and Akshay Wadkar took the side to tea, it was the visitors who had clearly taken the upper hand in the contest. That became even more visible in just the second over after the break when medium pacer Prerak Mankad took the big wicket of Sathish (32). The right-hander looking to leave a good length delivery outside off stump could not get his bat away in time and ended up edging one to the wicket-keeper who took a sharp chance. There was more disappointment in store for Vidarbha when Sarwate soon fell for a duck playing a premeditated sweep off Jadeja. As they slipped to 139/6, Vidarbha desperately needed someone to stand up and give the total some sort of respectability. Wadkar and Karnewar did just that for the next 22-odd overs. The duo took their time to settle in but were not afraid to take chances as the scoreboard trickled along.

It seemed they will take their side through to the end of the day's play but another captaincy brilliance from Unadkat broke the 57-run stand. Bringing Sakaria back into the attack late in the 88th over, Unadkat did not opt for the new ball. That paid dividends as the left-arm pacer banged one in short outside off but with no pace from the surface and the hardness of gone, the ball came slower off the deck and deceived Wadkar (45) who could only mistime a catch straight to Mankad and cover-point. Every Saurashtra bowler got at least a wicket each and was relentless all through the day not allowing the Vidarbha batsmen to get away even when some of the partnerships were blossoming.
2018-19 Ranji Trophy2018/19 Ranji TrophyCheteshwar Pujaracricketlivelive scoreranji finalranji trophySaurashtra vs VidarbhaUmesh YadavVidarbha vs Saurashtra 2019

