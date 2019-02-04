Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2 Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 4, 2019, 5:24 PM IST

Final, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur 03 February, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Vidarbha (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

16:57(IST)

Saurashtra did well to restrict Vidarbha earlier in the day to 312, but with them now still 154 runs behind that total with only five wickets remaining, Day 3 will be pivotal in deciding the course of the match.

16:55(IST)

And at stumps on Day 2, Saurashtra are 158/5. Snell Patel remains unbeaten on the score of 87, accompanied by Prerak Mankad who is batting on 16.

16:46(IST)

The score reads 154/5, with about fifteen minutes of play remaining in the day.

16:46(IST)

Umesh Yadav has toiled long and hard this afternoon, but has no wickets to show for his efforts. The spinners have done the job indeed, but the Indian pacer's contributions might just be vital to ensure that Saurashtra's innings wraps up early, should his team smell blood and have a go at the lower order if one more wicket falls here.

16:34(IST)

Aditya Sarwate, Saurashtra's wrecker-in-chief has been brought back into the attack to have a go at Mankad, but the batsman dispatches him for four in his first over back itself. 151/5.

16:24(IST)

Prerak Mankad has come in to bat at number 5 and has swiftly got himself to a score of 7. Intent will be very important for the rest of the innings if Saurashtra are to make a fight of closing down the gap on Vidarbha's first innings score. The score reads 140/5.

16:12(IST)

OUT! Sheldon Jackson departs for 9, caught at short leg off the bowling of Wakhare. After three unsuccessful appeals, Wakhare finally gets his due, and Saurashtra are in trouble here as the score reads 131/5.

16:10(IST)

FOUR! Sheldon Jackson hits Wakhare for a four as Saurashtra trudge along, inching closer to closing down Vidarbha's lead.

16:01(IST)

Snell Patel survives! Wakhare gets one to jump off the good length spot and the ball loops up to the short leg fielder as it seemed to hit Patel's gloves. The umpire, however, remains unmoved. Replays show that the ball did indeed hit Patel's gloves here. A lucky escape for Saurashtra.

15:58(IST)

The Vidarbha captain has had a huge role to play here. The four spinners, along with fast bowler Umesh Yadav have impressed with the ball, bowling accurate lines and making the batsmen work hard for their runs. The score now reads 125/4, and Saurashtra trail by 187 runs.

15:46(IST)

OUT! An easy catch for Wasim Jaffer at first slip, as the ball kissed the glove of Arpit Vasavada on its way through. He's gone for 13 off 40 balls, as Akshay Wakhare picks up his first wicket of the innings. Saurashtra are 115/4, trailing by 197 runs.

15:40(IST)

Saurashtra now trail by 201 runs, with Snell Patel batting on 66 and Arpit Vasavada batting on 12. The innings can go either way from here, with one more wicket for Vidarbha representing an ideal outing for them on Day 2, after their innings folded earlier in the day.

15:28(IST)

Saurashtra have crossed 100. Patel leading a fine fightback here for Saurashtra here. Vidarbha will do well to get his wicket quickly

15:13(IST)
15:10(IST)

50! Been a fine innings this from Snell Patel. The opener completes his half-century and will like to keep going here. He has hit nine boundaries and looks extremely comfortable on the crease. Reaches the landmark off 90 deliveries. 

15:06(IST)

Vasavda is dropped immediately after lunch here! Wadakar could have had two in the over. Its a short ball and Vasavda looks to play the cut but gets an edge but the keeper makes a mess of it. That could have been big trouble for Saurashtra..Meanwhile Umesh is also back into the attack!

14:43(IST)

OUT! Pujara departs! Sarwate strikes again off the last ball of the session. Wasim Jaffer's safe hands take the catch at first slip as the ball finds Pujara's outside edge after some tentative footwork Saurashtra are now 81/3 going into Tea.

14:40(IST)

In true Pujara fashion, the Saurashtra talisman is taking his time to get going. He hasn't faced Yadav yet, though, who is busy going hard at Snell Patel at the other end. Saurashtra are 231 runs behind at this stage, and the score reads 81/2.

14:33(IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara has walked in to bat here, and we might just see him going face to face with India teammate Umesh Yadav.

14:27(IST)

OUT! Vishvaraj Jadeja is dismissed by Aditya Sarwate after making 18 off 72 balls. A stay that lasted long at the crease didn't provide much in terms of runs, and Saurashtra are now 79-2.

14:25(IST)

Yadav almost makes an immediate impact in his first over after being brought back into the attack. He gets the outside edge of Snell Patel's bat but the ball falls short of first slip.

14:18(IST)

Karnewar, Sarvate and Wakhare have got the ball to speak on the odd occasion, but Snell Patel has had things under control up until this point. Umesh Yadav is now being brought back into the attack to mix things up, and Vidarbha are looking at him to provide another breakthrough.

14:13(IST)

Patel and Jadeja have stitched together a tidy little partnership here. Patel has played the ball to its merit, and hasn't thought twice before punishing even a moderately loose delivery. Jadeja, on the other hand, is determined to hold up one end.

13:56(IST)

Change in the bowling - Akshay Wakhare comes into the attack. He will need to bring all his experience together to stronger the Saurashtra batsmen, particularly Snell Patel to stop the scoring.

13:54(IST)

FOUR! 50 up for Saurashtra. Snell Patel produces a fantastic drive through the covers off Akshay Karnewar. He is looking in good touch. Ominous signs for Vidarbha.

13:42(IST)

DRINKS! Both left-arm spinners are bowling in-tandem now. Sarwate joins Karnewar from the North End. Fazal has led well in so far and has tied down the run with his field placement. Both batsmen are trying to manoeuvre the ball off the back foot.

13:38(IST)

After the early boundaries, Vidarbha have done well to keep the runs down. The in-out field has been working well for the home side. Akshay Karnewar has bowled well so far, and Gurbani is finding some movement in the air but has not found a good line and length. Saurashtra 33-1.

13:31(IST)

Left-arm spin time. Akshay Karnewar has been introduced into the attack. Saurashtra would be hoping that the menace he was with the bat does not reflect when he bowls. He starts off with a maiden over.

13:24(IST)

10 overs done in Saurashtra’s innings. Umesh Yadav has bowled extremely well, but no luck so far. Vishvaraj Jadeja has already copped a blow on his body to a short delivery. Sarwate struck early in his spell but has not found much turn after that. And Rajneesh Gurbani, the star of last year’s final, is struggling to find his length.

13:13(IST)

Image: Twitter

Catch all the action from the second day of the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra through our live blog.

A compact all-round show by the Saurashtra bowlers helped them take honours on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Sunday (February 3). Captain Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets and was backed by his bowlers as Vidarbha were reduced to 200/7 by the time stumps were drawn on the first day. Akshay Karnewar was unbeaten on 31 for the hosts and had Akshay Wakhare for company on 0. Opting to bat first on what looked like a fairly placid batting surface, Vidarbha were rocked early with Unadkat drawing first blood in the form of opener Sanjay Ramaswamy (2). The right-hander poked at an away-going delivery only to edge it straight into the hands of Arpit Vasavada at first slip who dived forward to complete the catch.

Soon after, a reckless piece of running by Faiz Fazal cost Vidarbha their second wicket as they slipped to 39/2 in the 11 over. Fazal tucked a leg-stump delivery wide of deep fine leg and while there was an easy two available, not anticipating the throw at his end, the left-hander took the second run lethargically. However, Chetan Sakariya anticipated well and a good flat throw found the Vidarbha captain short of his crease for 16.

It was down to the experienced Wasim Jaffer to infuse some sort of stability in the Vidarbha innings. He started off well and looked compact during his stay at the crease, a six off spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja signalling his intentions. But, just before the lunch interval Unadkat came back for a short burst and got the big fish. Bowling around the wicket, the left-arm pacer got the ball to hold its line and got Jaffer (23) to poke at it, which he could only edge, straight into the hands of wicket-keeper Snell Patel.

A visibly pumped Unadakat knew the importance of the wicket as Saurashtra went into lunch with their tails up having reduced the hosts to 67/3 after 33 overs. Saurashtra kept their own after the break as well with none of the bowlers giving anything away. Ganesh Sathish and Mohit Kale on their part did well to be patient as they batted time and kept chugging at the singles whenever needed. A six by Sathish off Jadeja broke the shackles before Kale too opened his shoulders with back-to-back fours to collect 15 off the 44th over which also took the hosts past the 100-run mark. Just when Vidarbha seemed to be clawing back into the game off-spinner Kamlesh Makvana struck, getting the prised scalp of Kale (35) and breaking the blossoming 46-run stand for the fourth wicket.

While Sathish and Akshay Wadkar took the side to tea, it was the visitors who had clearly taken the upper hand in the contest. That became even more visible in just the second over after the break when medium pacer Prerak Mankad took the big wicket of Sathish (32). The right-hander looking to leave a good length delivery outside off stump could not get his bat away in time and ended up edging one to the wicket-keeper who took a sharp chance. There was more disappointment in store for Vidarbha when Sarwate soon fell for a duck playing a premeditated sweep off Jadeja. As they slipped to 139/6, Vidarbha desperately needed someone to stand up and give the total some sort of respectability. Wadkar and Karnewar did just that for the next 22-odd overs. The duo took their time to settle in but were not afraid to take chances as the scoreboard trickled along.

It seemed they will take their side through to the end of the day's play but another captaincy brilliance from Unadkat broke the 57-run stand. Bringing Sakaria back into the attack late in the 88th over, Unadkat did not opt for the new ball. That paid dividends as the left-arm pacer banged one in short outside off but with no pace from the surface and the hardness of gone, the ball came slower off the deck and deceived Wadkar (45) who could only mistime a catch straight to Mankad and cover-point. Every Saurashtra bowler got at least a wicket each and was relentless all through the day not allowing the Vidarbha batsmen to get away even when some of the partnerships were blossoming.
Loading...