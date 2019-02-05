Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 3, Live Scores: Saurashtra Fall Agonizingly Short of Taking Lead

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 5, 2019, 2:33 PM IST

Final, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur 03 February, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Vidarbha (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

14:32(IST)

OUT! Unadkat is dismissed for 46! Saurashtra have fallen agonizingly close to gaining an advantage in the match as their innings wraps up for 307. Akshay Wakhare has done the trick here, which means that Vidarbha will now come in to bat with a five-run advantage.

14:19(IST)

The 300 total is up, and Saurashtra trail by 12 runs. Unadkat and Sakariya are doing the job in singles here, and showing great composure in testing conditions!

14:10(IST)

The five-wicket hero Sarwate is back in the bowling attack, and he's making the ball speak. Already a couple of appeals for LBW from him, overruled by the umpire.

14:04(IST)

Saurashtra are now 17 runs behind, as Rajnish Gurbani is brought into the bowling attack. This partnership by Sakariya and Unadkat is increasingly looking like it will define the course of the match. Unless Vidarbha can take one more wicket within 17 runs.

13:51(IST)

Only nine runs have been scored in nine overs in the post lunch session so far, which gives an indication of the caution with which the two Saurashtra batsmen are batting.

13:40(IST)

Saurashtra are inching towards taking the lead here, and in the process gaining a big advantage in the match. They need 20 more runs to that end, as Sakariya and Unadkat continue to keep the Vidarbha bowlers at bay.

13:26(IST)

Ouch! Sakariya gets hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Umesh Yadav, and that's not the first time he has done that in this match. The batsman seems to be all right, but a change of helmet is in order.

13:16(IST)

What makes things interesting is that if the match ends in a draw at the end of five days, the team that held the lead at the end of the first innings will win the Ranji Trophy. This makes the next 26 runs extremely crucial for Saurashtra, with just one wicket remaining. At the end of the first over after lunch, Saurashtra are 286/9.

13:13(IST)

And proceedings have just gotten underway after lunch. Chetan Sakariya is batting on 17, while Jaidev Unadkat has taken strike batting on 34. Aditya Sarwate will have a go at the left-arm seamer. Saurashtra trail by 28 runs.

12:35(IST)

LUNCH! What an exciting session of play! Saurashtra have scored 126 runs in that session, losing four wickets in those 40 overs. Vidarbha still hold the advantage heading into the break but contributions from the lower order has made this game close, chipping into the home side's stronghold. Saurashtra 284-9, and trail by just 28 runs.

12:30(IST)
12:26(IST)
11:55(IST)

WICKET! Makvana falls just before lunch. The move to bring Akshay Wakhare into the attack works. He flights the ball, inviting the batsman to drive. The ball takes the outside edge and Wasim Jaffer has another catch to his name. It went quickly to him and he did well to get his hands together and hold on.

11:38(IST)

FOUR! Jaydev Unadkat is not going to get bogged down bu the tight bowling. Daces down the track to Sarwate and smacks him over his head for a boundary. And just like that, the mid off has been pushed back to long off. Easy single on offer now.

11:27(IST)

WICKET! Sarwate gets his fifth wicket! Jadeja tries to cut the ball but gets a thick edge. Wasim Jaffer does exceptionally well to get his hands up and take the catch close to his body. Saurashtra 222-8.

11:25(IST)

FOUR! Shot of the match! Dharmendrasinh Jadeja gets width outside the off stump and he slashes hard at the delivery and it races away towards point for four. Follows it up with a boundary towards sqaure-leg. Runs coming at a quick rate with the new ball. 

11:11(IST)

80 overs done. Second new ball is avalible for Vidharba now and it has been taken by Faiz Fazal. Umesh Yadav will get the first crack at the new cherry. It might not be long before Rajneesh Gurbani could be brought into the attack.

11:05(IST)

Kamlesh Makvana and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja have so far kept the bowlers from adding to Snell Patel's wicket in this session. They will be trying to chip away at the lead Vidarbha hold at the moment and try to get as close to 312 as possible. Akshay Karnewar and Akshay Wakhare bowling in-tandem now.

10:57(IST)
10:43(IST)

WICKET! Umesh Yadav is brought back into the attack by Fai Fazal and he removes Snell Patel. Good length outside off, the opener pokes at the delivery with no footwork and ends up edging the ball to the wicketkeeper Wadkar. Patel walks back after an excellent 102. Saurashtra 184-7.

10:31(IST)

CENTURY! Snell Patel sweeps Akshay Karnewar. The ball goes to the boundary and he has brought up his hundred. It has been an excellent innings from the opener, keeping Saurashtra in the game with this single-handed effort.

10:25(IST)

STAT! Aditya Sarwate becomes the seventh bowler in this Ranji Trophy season to pick up 50 wickets in the competition.

10:24(IST)

OUCH! Snell Patel completely misses a short delivery from Umesh Yadav. He attempts to hook the ball but it ends up rising higer than he expected and hits the back of his helmet. He is being checked upon but it looks like he's okay. A similar blow to the back of the head resulted in Dimuth Karunaratne having to go to the hospital to get a check-up done after he was struck by PAt Cummins. No cause for concern here though.

10:15(IST)

WICKET! Aditya Sarrwate strikes! The ball stays low off length and it strikes Mankad's front pad. The batsman is upset with the decision as he thinks the ball would have go down the leg side. Might have been umpire's call, if there was DRS.

10:09(IST)

Umesh Yadav is cracking up some serious pace in the morning. Unfortunately for Vidarbha, on multiplte occasions, he has been wayward. He has struck the batsmen twice on the body already but the rest of the short deliveries have been directed down the leg side. Short-leg and a silly point in place for Prerak Mankad now.

09:57(IST)

The partnership between Snell Patel and Prerak Mankad is now 35 off 97 balls. Vidarbha need to be careful that they do not let the match slip away, like it did from Saurashtra after they had established control on Day 1. Umesh Yadav and Aditya Sarwate continue their spells.

09:49(IST)

Umesh Yadav is getting a hint of reverse swing. But nothing Prerak Mankad has found trouble playing so far. Snell Patel, meanwhile, seems to have continued from where he left off yesterday. He's batting on 89. Saurashtra 166-5.

09:39(IST)

Play has started! For Saurashtra, the onus is on Snell Patel, who is currently on 88. Prerak Mankad needs to give him ample support if his side are to run down Vidarbha's first innings score. Umesh Yadav and Aditya Sarwate start proceedings for the hosts.

09:06(IST)

The home side are firmly in control of the game having dismissed half of their opposition on Day 2 and still having a lead of 154 runs. Saurashtra will be looking to get as close to Vidarbha's first innings total as possible, while Faiz Fazal will be eager to establish a first innings advantage by bowling out the away side quickly.

09:06(IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2018/19 final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra in Nagpur!

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 3, Live Scores: Saurashtra Fall Agonizingly Short of Taking Lead

(Image: AP)

Loading...
Catch all the action from the third day of the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra through our live blog.

Day 2 report: Spinners helped Vidarbha stage a comeback to gain the upper hand on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Final against Saurashtra in Nagpur on Monday (February 4). Snell Patel played a lone hand to keep Saurashtra in the game as home team chipped away with wickets from the other end. Saurashtra ended the day at 158/5 with Prerak Mankad giving company to Patel. The two will now have to score the bulk of runs if Saurashtra are to get anywhere close to Vidarbha's total of 312. Aditya Sarwate picked 3/41 and was well supported by Akshay Wakhare, who ended with figures of 2/42. Both the spinners used flight and pitched the ball up to keep the batsmen on the backfoot. Sarwate came onto bowl in only the third over of the innings and struck immediately, removing opener Harvik Desai for 10. Vishvaraj Jadeja and Patel then got together to put a 52-run stand but at no stage did Vidarbha seem to be completely outplayed. The pitch had something in it for spinners and needed a measured approach from the batsmen before they could start looking for their shots. Sarwate trapped Jadeja leg before wicket for 18 and in walked Cheteshwar Pujara - who was always going to be a key batsman for Saurashtra. His battle against Umesh Yadav was touted to be something to watch out for, but that lasted only one delivery. Instead, it was Sarwate who got the better of Pujara, dismissing him for 1 in what seemed to be a well-executed plan.

Sarwate bowled with two slips - one almost adjacent to the wicketkeeper - appearing almost like a triangle. Pujara's tentative push only resulted in a small nick and Wasim Jaffer took a smart catch at first slip. This happened on the last ball before tea as it completely changed the complexion of the game. “I have seen him a lot in the Australia series," Sarwate said later. "He is a little tentative initially. He jabs the ball. That’s the reason a short-leg was kept. If the odd ball spun, there was a silly point. “Fielders keep planning watching on television. If you put fielders in his weak areas, that can curtail his shots. Our plan was to attack as much as we could. We didn’t want him to step out.” Patel was lucky to survive on 76 after he gloved one to short leg but the umpire didn't raise his finger. However, he kept losing partners at the other end with Arpit Vasavada (13) and Sheldon Jackson (9) departing cheaply as the Saurashtra middle-order collapsed. Mankad and Patel saw through till stumps without any further damage. Umesh went wicketless but bowled with a lot of heart as captain Faiz Fazal used him in short bursts. Umesh conceded only 17 runs in his 13 overs at an economy of 1.30.

Earlier, Akshay Karnewar's unbeaten 73 helped Vidarbha end at 312. He was well supported by Akshay Wakhare with the off-spinner making 34 but the two stitched together a 78-run partnership. Saurashtra bowlers somewhat took their foot off the pedal, struggling with line and length to the tailenders. Karnewar, who is known for his ambidextrous bowling, showed his importance to the team with the bat. He struck eight boundaries and two maximums in his innings, scoring the bulk of runs. Chetan Sakariya finally broke the partnership, as he dismissed Wakhare for 34. Yadav struck three crisp boundaries to take his team past 300 and reach a solid score. Patel will certainly be the key on Day 3 if Saurashtra have to come back into this game.

 
2018-19 Ranji Trophy2018/19 Ranji TrophyCheteshwar Pujaracricketlivelive scoreranji finalranji trophySaurashtra vs VidarbhaUmesh YadavVidarbha vs Saurashtra 2019

Related Story

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking
Loading...