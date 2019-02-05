Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 3: Vidarbha End Day 3 With 60 Run Lead

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 5, 2019, 5:05 PM IST

Final, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur 03 February, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Vidarbha (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

17:04(IST)

And that's stumps. Vidarbha lead by 60 runs at the end of Day 3, and are batting on 55/2. 31 runs were scored in the last session in the day, and there was something for each team to take back. Earlier in the day, Sakariya and Unadkat's partnership of 60 for the tenth wicket almost made sure that Saurashtra took the lead against Vidarbha, but they fell five runs short of doing so. Day 4 promises to be full of twists, in a match that is finely balanced.

16:54(IST)

Jaffer has gotten off to a typically good start here and is playing the ideal foil to Satish. Vidarbha are now leading by 59 runs, and the score reads 54/2.

16:37(IST)

OUT! Sanjay is dismissed for 16 after being stumped, thoroughly beaten in the air by Jadeja. Just as Vidarbha brought up their lead of 50, Saurashtra have struck at what is a crucial time for them. Vidarbha are 45/2, and Wasim Jaffer has walked in to bat.

16:34(IST)

With two whole days still left in this match once day's play concludes, it is highly likely that we will get an outright result in this match. Vidarbha's lead is now 50, and they would be happy at reaching the mark after Fazal's early dismissal.

16:19(IST)

FOUR! G Satish hits Jadeja over the top, straight down the field for four. He seems to have taken up the role of aggressor here, and Vidarbha are playing with more freedom now. The score reads 39/1, and Vidarbha are leading by 44 runs.

16:10(IST)

CHANCE! Sanjay is dropped on 9 by Makvana, as the ball sped back to him off the bat. A little high but around his shoulders, Makvana should have caught that. Will Saurashtra live to regret this moment?

16:01(IST)

OUT! Faiz Fazal departs for 10, bowled by Devendrasinh Jadeja. He tries to sweep the ball but it slips between the gap between the bat and the ground, taking leg-stump. Vidarbha are 20/1 after 15 overs.

15:42(IST)

Faiz Fazal and Sanjay are batting on 6 a piece at the moment, and the score has risen to 12. Makvana into his third over. Vidarbha are playing the waiting game here, with no urgency to get runs on the board.

15:25(IST)

Kamlesh Makvana has been brought into the attack. Time for Saurashtra to employ spin as an option. Vidarbha lead by nine runs.

15:10(IST)

A cautious start here by both Faiz Fazal and Sanjay, who would be aware that losing early wickets at this stage would not be ideal, despite ending the first innings with the lead. They're aiming to see out the new ball, and then start expressing themselves after a few overs. Vidarbha are 2/0 after four overs.

15:00(IST)

Vidarbha have begun the second innings with a slender lead of five runs, as Jaidev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya aim to take a few early wickets and give Saurashtra a chance. Sakariya has already had a huge LBW shout for Faiz Fazal turned down, when it looked like the ball may well have gone on to hit the stumps.

14:32(IST)

OUT! Unadkat is dismissed for 46! Saurashtra have fallen agonizingly close to gaining an advantage in the match as their innings wraps up for 307. Akshay Wakhare has done the trick here, which means that Vidarbha will now come in to bat with a five-run advantage.

14:19(IST)

The 300 total is up, and Saurashtra trail by 12 runs. Unadkat and Sakariya are doing the job in singles here, and showing great composure in testing conditions!

14:10(IST)

The five-wicket hero Sarwate is back in the bowling attack, and he's making the ball speak. Already a couple of appeals for LBW from him, overruled by the umpire.

14:04(IST)

Saurashtra are now 17 runs behind, as Rajnish Gurbani is brought into the bowling attack. This partnership by Sakariya and Unadkat is increasingly looking like it will define the course of the match. Unless Vidarbha can take one more wicket within 17 runs.

13:51(IST)

Only nine runs have been scored in nine overs in the post lunch session so far, which gives an indication of the caution with which the two Saurashtra batsmen are batting.

13:40(IST)

Saurashtra are inching towards taking the lead here, and in the process gaining a big advantage in the match. They need 20 more runs to that end, as Sakariya and Unadkat continue to keep the Vidarbha bowlers at bay.

13:26(IST)

Ouch! Sakariya gets hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Umesh Yadav, and that's not the first time he has done that in this match. The batsman seems to be all right, but a change of helmet is in order.

13:16(IST)

What makes things interesting is that if the match ends in a draw at the end of five days, the team that held the lead at the end of the first innings will win the Ranji Trophy. This makes the next 26 runs extremely crucial for Saurashtra, with just one wicket remaining. At the end of the first over after lunch, Saurashtra are 286/9.

13:13(IST)

And proceedings have just gotten underway after lunch. Chetan Sakariya is batting on 17, while Jaidev Unadkat has taken strike batting on 34. Aditya Sarwate will have a go at the left-arm seamer. Saurashtra trail by 28 runs.

12:35(IST)

LUNCH! What an exciting session of play! Saurashtra have scored 126 runs in that session, losing four wickets in those 40 overs. Vidarbha still hold the advantage heading into the break but contributions from the lower order has made this game close, chipping into the home side's stronghold. Saurashtra 284-9, and trail by just 28 runs.

12:30(IST)
12:26(IST)
11:55(IST)

WICKET! Makvana falls just before lunch. The move to bring Akshay Wakhare into the attack works. He flights the ball, inviting the batsman to drive. The ball takes the outside edge and Wasim Jaffer has another catch to his name. It went quickly to him and he did well to get his hands together and hold on.

11:38(IST)

FOUR! Jaydev Unadkat is not going to get bogged down bu the tight bowling. Daces down the track to Sarwate and smacks him over his head for a boundary. And just like that, the mid off has been pushed back to long off. Easy single on offer now.

11:27(IST)

WICKET! Sarwate gets his fifth wicket! Jadeja tries to cut the ball but gets a thick edge. Wasim Jaffer does exceptionally well to get his hands up and take the catch close to his body. Saurashtra 222-8.

11:25(IST)

FOUR! Shot of the match! Dharmendrasinh Jadeja gets width outside the off stump and he slashes hard at the delivery and it races away towards point for four. Follows it up with a boundary towards sqaure-leg. Runs coming at a quick rate with the new ball. 

11:11(IST)

80 overs done. Second new ball is avalible for Vidharba now and it has been taken by Faiz Fazal. Umesh Yadav will get the first crack at the new cherry. It might not be long before Rajneesh Gurbani could be brought into the attack.

11:05(IST)

Kamlesh Makvana and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja have so far kept the bowlers from adding to Snell Patel's wicket in this session. They will be trying to chip away at the lead Vidarbha hold at the moment and try to get as close to 312 as possible. Akshay Karnewar and Akshay Wakhare bowling in-tandem now.

10:57(IST)

(Wasim Jaffer/ PTI)

Catch all the action from the third day of the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra through our live blog.

Day 2 report: Spinners helped Vidarbha stage a comeback to gain the upper hand on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy Final against Saurashtra in Nagpur on Monday (February 4). Snell Patel played a lone hand to keep Saurashtra in the game as home team chipped away with wickets from the other end. Saurashtra ended the day at 158/5 with Prerak Mankad giving company to Patel. The two will now have to score the bulk of runs if Saurashtra are to get anywhere close to Vidarbha's total of 312. Aditya Sarwate picked 3/41 and was well supported by Akshay Wakhare, who ended with figures of 2/42. Both the spinners used flight and pitched the ball up to keep the batsmen on the backfoot. Sarwate came onto bowl in only the third over of the innings and struck immediately, removing opener Harvik Desai for 10. Vishvaraj Jadeja and Patel then got together to put a 52-run stand but at no stage did Vidarbha seem to be completely outplayed. The pitch had something in it for spinners and needed a measured approach from the batsmen before they could start looking for their shots. Sarwate trapped Jadeja leg before wicket for 18 and in walked Cheteshwar Pujara - who was always going to be a key batsman for Saurashtra. His battle against Umesh Yadav was touted to be something to watch out for, but that lasted only one delivery. Instead, it was Sarwate who got the better of Pujara, dismissing him for 1 in what seemed to be a well-executed plan.

Sarwate bowled with two slips - one almost adjacent to the wicketkeeper - appearing almost like a triangle. Pujara's tentative push only resulted in a small nick and Wasim Jaffer took a smart catch at first slip. This happened on the last ball before tea as it completely changed the complexion of the game. “I have seen him a lot in the Australia series," Sarwate said later. "He is a little tentative initially. He jabs the ball. That’s the reason a short-leg was kept. If the odd ball spun, there was a silly point. “Fielders keep planning watching on television. If you put fielders in his weak areas, that can curtail his shots. Our plan was to attack as much as we could. We didn’t want him to step out.” Patel was lucky to survive on 76 after he gloved one to short leg but the umpire didn't raise his finger. However, he kept losing partners at the other end with Arpit Vasavada (13) and Sheldon Jackson (9) departing cheaply as the Saurashtra middle-order collapsed. Mankad and Patel saw through till stumps without any further damage. Umesh went wicketless but bowled with a lot of heart as captain Faiz Fazal used him in short bursts. Umesh conceded only 17 runs in his 13 overs at an economy of 1.30.

Earlier, Akshay Karnewar's unbeaten 73 helped Vidarbha end at 312. He was well supported by Akshay Wakhare with the off-spinner making 34 but the two stitched together a 78-run partnership. Saurashtra bowlers somewhat took their foot off the pedal, struggling with line and length to the tailenders. Karnewar, who is known for his ambidextrous bowling, showed his importance to the team with the bat. He struck eight boundaries and two maximums in his innings, scoring the bulk of runs. Chetan Sakariya finally broke the partnership, as he dismissed Wakhare for 34. Yadav struck three crisp boundaries to take his team past 300 and reach a solid score. Patel will certainly be the key on Day 3 if Saurashtra have to come back into this game.

 
