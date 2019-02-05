Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 3: Vidarbha End Day 3 With 60 Run Lead

17:04(IST)

And that's stumps. Vidarbha lead by 60 runs at the end of Day 3, and are batting on 55/2. 31 runs were scored in the last session in the day, and there was something for each team to take back. Earlier in the day, Sakariya and Unadkat's partnership of 60 for the tenth wicket almost made sure that Saurashtra took the lead against Vidarbha, but they fell five runs short of doing so. Day 4 promises to be full of twists, in a match that is finely balanced.