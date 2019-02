09:16(IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur! The match is in a very interesting position, with Vidarbha 60 runs ahead in the second innings for the loss of two wickets. Having ended the first innings in the lead, Vidarbha will win the Ranji Trophy should the match eventually end in a draw. For Saurashtra, an outright result is a must. We may just see this scenario affecting how both teams will approach the match in the next two days.