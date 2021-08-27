Video: Ahead of IPL 2021, Pandya Brothers Make Stylish Entry Into UAE Hotel

The Pandya brothers — Hardik and Krunal — are currently in Abu Dhabi for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. They represent Mumbai Indians who have won the tournament five times and are also the defending champions. Hardik is known for his lavish lifestyle and was in the news recently for donning a Rs 5 crore watch. The 27-year-old has now shared on Instagram a video in which Krunal and Hardik are making a stylish entry into their hotel.

The brothers, in the video, arrive at the hotel in a luxury white car. The slo-mo video shows Hardik getting out of the vehicle. The video then cuts to Hardik and Krunal walking inside the hotel. Both the brothers wore matching night suits. Hardik was also wearing a white hat with two round stripes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

“The Pandyas are here. Now let’s get this show on the road,” Hardik tagged Mumbai Indians in his caption. His partner Natasa Stankovic dropped eye-heart and fire emojis in the comment section whereas Krunal’s wife Pankhuri Sharma also left fire emojis.

The video ends with both of them in a lift and Hardik showing a victory as the gates close in slow motion.

Hardik and Krunal landed in the United Arab Emirates earlier this month for the remaining season of IPL 2021, which was postponed and shifted to the gulf nation due to the Covid-19 situation in India.

IPL 2021 started in April this year but the second wave of Covid-19 breached the bio bubble, and several players and staff members contracted the virus. The last match of the current season was played between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 2.

Mumbai Indians are currently on the 4th spot while Delhi Capitals lead the tally with 12 points.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here